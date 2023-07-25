Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy attain career-best No.2 ranking 

The Indian doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy attained their career-best No.2 ranking in the last BWF rankings. The pair achieved the feat after winning the Korea Open earlier this week. They displaced the Chinese pair of Wang Chang and Liang Wei Keng, the same opponent that they defeated 21-15, 24-22 in the semi-final in Korea.

In the final, Chirag and Satwik beat the No.1 ranked pair of Fajar Alfian-Muhammad and Arian Ardianto 17-21, 21-13, 21-14. Apart from the Korea Open, they clinched other two BWF titles, Indonesia Open and the Swiss Open. They have also won 10 matches in a row on the BWF tour and are yet to lose in a single final in 2023.

Earlier, in an interview with Republic, Satwik said that his pairing with Chirag is like that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“We think alike. While playing on the court, we think in the same mindset. It is a mix of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Chirag is more aggressive, while I am always in my zone, staying focused on one point at a time,” Satwik was quoted as saying.

“We are most aggressive during the game, around 90% of the time. We always aim to attack and take control of the match. I feel like we are two bodies with one soul when we play well together,” he added.

Shetty and Chirag are next scheduled to take part in the upcoming Japan Open where they will face the Indonesian pair of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the Round of 32 match on Wednesday, July 26.

Saina Nehwal drops in rankings

PV Sindhu made an early exit from the Korea Open, but managed to hold on to her No.17 ranking. Saina Nehwal, the bronze medalist in the London Olympics, dropped one place to No.37. In the Men’s singles, HS Prannoy holds the 10th spot and remains the top-ranked Indian player.

Lakshya Sen missed the Korea Open and that led to him dropping one place to No.13 in the rankings. Kidambi Srikanth, who has struggled of late, held his No.20 ranking.