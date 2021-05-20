'Colossal figure in badminton': Gopichand, Sindhu pay tributes to renowned badminton umpire 

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Tuesday mourned the untimely demise of veteran international referee and former Olympian Vemuri Sudhakar.

Sudhakar, 70, passed away after fighting a hard battle against COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. He was known for his quick decision-making and analytical mindset and had a strong command over the sport for nearly four decades.

Sudhakar was the only Indian to officiate in three successive Olympics (1992, 1996, and 2000) besides many World Championships, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

Following his stint as an umpire, Sudhakar eventually eased into the role of a referee. He was invited by the BWF to host numerous seminars and clinics on the rules of the sport. He was invited to officiate at the Asian Junior Championships after his retirement in December 2016.

Gopichand, Sindhu expressed condolences

Pullela Gopichand with Sudhakar (left) and former national coach S. M. Arif (right). (Source: The Hindu)

India's former All England champion Pullela Gopichand said Sudhakar left an indelible mark on the badminton circuit both as an umpire and as a referee.

Expressing his condolences to Sudhakar's bereaved family, Gopichand said, "A much loved, revered, and respected figure in the Indian badminton fraternity left us this morning. A colossal figure on the badminton circuit in Hyderabad, he passed on his wisdom to several upcoming players and officials. Sudhakar leaves an unparalleled legacy of integrity, honesty and commitment to the sport of badminton, and he will remain irreplaceable in the hearts of those who knew and loved him."

Mourning his demise, reigning world champion PV Sindhu expressed shock at the demise of the renowned BWF official.

"I am shocked to hear that Shri Sudhakar Vemuri sir, the international badminton umpire has passed away (sic). I extend my deepest condolences to his family," wrote Sindhu on Twitter.

Former World championships women’s doubles bronze medallist Jwala Gutta also extended her deepest condolences to Sudhakar's family. She also shared a short note jotted by Sudhakar on a slip of paper from the hospital bed.

"Thank you Jwala. You are my favorite child and I am very happy to get the update from Sou, Harsh and Srinidhi. Specially thank your parents for the wonderful memories. I am so very happy to be amidst all of you (sic)," it read.

