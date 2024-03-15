"Comebacks are always very tough" - Palak Kohli determined to do well in 2024 Paralympics

Indian para-badminton athlete Palak Kohli's journey has been nothing short of inspiring for the young players. Despite setbacks, she has come out stronger each time to prove herself in a strong fashion.

When Para-badminton made its debut in Tokyo Paralympics 2021, Palak featured in singles (SU5 category - Standing/upper limb impairment), women’s doubles [SU5 -SL3 (Standing/lower limb impairment/severe)] as well as mixed doubles events. It was a certainly a great achievement for her, as she was only 18 years old at the time.

However, Palak had to undergo a surgery due to a bone tumor on her left ankle, a year later. As a result, national coach Gaurav Khanna advised Palak to stop playing for her own health. Owing to her health getting worse day-by-day, she had to skip tournaments.

After the surgery, Palak's left foot was reduced to half the size of right foot, which made her shift from SU5 to SL4 category (Standing/lower limb impairment/minor) in singles.

Although Palak missed the Asian Para Games due to COVID-19, she has fared well since her return to the international arena in 2023. Palak has amassed one gold, one silver and nine bronze medals in nine events.

“Comebacks are always very tough. When, at a certain stage, you are dealing with multiple health issues, you don’t know what life has next for you. Same was my case. I did not know what the next day would bring up - maybe more complications, more ups and down,” Kohli told Sportstar.

The talented athlete is now preparing for the Paris Paralympics 2024 and is focusing on her health as well as training regime.

"It's always like whenever I compete it's always in my mind to get the goal for the country," Palak told India Today. "But, yes, it's getting better day by day. And definitely, I have my high targets coming for 2024 because we are having Paris Paralympics, and I have my eyes on, the main tournament for which we are preparing very hard."

Palak Kohli had podium finish in BWF Para Badminton Championship 2024

The 23-year-old secured a bronze medal in the BWF Para Badminton Championship 2024. She competed in the SL4 category (Standing/lower limb impairment/minor) in singles.

Palak will be participating in only singles event at the Paris Paralympics due to disability in the left arm and left leg. It will be interesting to see if she can regain her confidence to win a medal for the country.