CWG 2022: "Experience does not mean you are the best choice"- Twitter reacts after Indian shuttlers settle for silver

The Indian mixed badminton team settled for the silver medal after going down to Malaysia 1-3 in the summit clash at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham.
India made one change in their line-up as they included Kidambi Srikanth to replace ace shuttler Lakshya Sen. This is seen by some fans as a reason for the team's second-place finish, considering the form Sen had been in.
There were mixed reactions from badminton fans as the Indian badminton team missed this golden opportunity to win gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).
Some called it a substandard performance, some said it was just a bad day for the Indian shuttlers, while few seemed furious about excluding the World No 10 and in-form Lakshya Sen from the finals.
Meanwhile, amidst the wins and losses, Indian shuttlers Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly have grabbed a lot of attention. The Twitterati have hailed the pair's efforts and described them to be the face of Indian badminton in the future.
CWG 2022: PV Sindhu the lone winner for India in finals
PV Sindhu was the only positive in the entire tie, as the other contestants succumbed to their Malaysian rivals following a below-par effort in the finals.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 21-18, 21-15 to Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the men's doubles opening clash of the finals.
Sindhu then came to the team’s rescue, and outpowered Jin Wei Goh 22-20, 21-17 in a thrilling contest to level the score at 1-1.
However, Kidambi Srikant's unforced errors, misjudgement, and uncalled for aggression cost him the match. The former World No. 1 suffered defeat at the hands of Tze Yong Ng 19-21, 21-6, 16-21.
In the fourth match, inexperienced Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to Koong Le Tan and Muralitharan Thinnah 18-21, 17-21. This ended the mixed team event at CWG 2022 with India settling for a silver.
