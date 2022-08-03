Create
CWG 2022: "Experience does not mean you are the best choice"- Twitter reacts after Indian shuttlers settle for silver

Badminton - 2022 Commonwealth Games: Indian shuttlers with silver medals
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 03, 2022 03:41 AM IST

The Indian mixed badminton team settled for the silver medal after going down to Malaysia 1-3 in the summit clash at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham.

India made one change in their line-up as they included Kidambi Srikanth to replace ace shuttler Lakshya Sen. This is seen by some fans as a reason for the team's second-place finish, considering the form Sen had been in.

SILVER FOR INDIA 🇮🇳 Indian #Badminton Mixed Team puts up a brilliant show of team play, grit, resilience to bag its 2nd consecutive medal🥇🥈 at #CommonwealthGamesA mix of comebacks & dominance by our Champs lead 🇮🇳 to this 🥈 at @birminghamcg22Well played 👏#Cheer4India https://t.co/AMj8q9sAik

There were mixed reactions from badminton fans as the Indian badminton team missed this golden opportunity to win gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).

Some called it a substandard performance, some said it was just a bad day for the Indian shuttlers, while few seemed furious about excluding the World No 10 and in-form Lakshya Sen from the finals.

Meanwhile, amidst the wins and losses, Indian shuttlers Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly have grabbed a lot of attention. The Twitterati have hailed the pair's efforts and described them to be the face of Indian badminton in the future.

Where did #India lose their #GoldMedal? Ans - When they played #Kidambi over #Lakshya. A huge mistake which costed us dearly! #CommonwealthGames2022 #badmintonindia
So many unforced errors from Kidambi Srikanth 😞💔💔Now it's very tough to be in contention for Gold 🇮🇳#badmintonindia #CommonwealthGames2022
After winning Thomas cup, Indian badminton hits low and lose out a definite GOLD MEDAL. What a turn around in few months. This loss hurts. More so because our best singles player @lakshya_sen didn't get to play. #CommonwealthGames2022 #badmintonindia #TeamIndia #CWG2022
Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly have tremendous potential to be the face of India Badminton in the upcoming years to come. Hard luck champs ❤️ It will get better with time.#CWG2022 #badmintonindia #TeamIndia #SilverMedal https://t.co/lTS9TpWL9d
What a promising duo #Treesa and #Gayatri. #womensdoubles #CWG2022 #badmintonindia
Not the result we were hoping for but out #IndianBadmintonMixedTeam puts up a brilliant fight to get themselves a silver medal! 🥈Great effort, team! You made us proud!❤️#indianbadminton #badmintonindia#badmintonasia #pvsindhu #lakshyasen #Birmigham2022 #CWG2022 #India4CWG2022 https://t.co/Q01xuxZwkg
TWO BAD MATCHES 👍 WHICH SHOULD HAVE BEEN CERTAIN 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ LOST US THE GOLD 🪙❓ JUST AS LIFE 🧬, WHENEVER U THINK YOU'VE MADE IT 💪 IT SLIPS AND KICKS YOU UP THE BACKSIDE 😅😅🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️DISAPPOINTED ☹️#badmintonindia #CWG2022India @SonySportsNetwk
The Team badminaton final at CWG has really been something. But India have unfortnately have been wrong side of the result. Level of badminton has been high class. Something got to give if they to have to make 2-2.#CWG2022India #badmintonindia
Why tf would srikant play today after lakshya sen put up that performance against world no 9 yesterday.Just bcoz you have experience doesnot mean you are the best choice.#CommonwealthGames2022 #kidambisrikant #pvsindhu #badmintonindia #CWG2022
Hard luck #badmintonindia 😔 but proud of you guys 🇮🇳 Aaj apna din nhi tha #B2022 #CWG2022 #India
Not the result we were hoping for but our #IndianBadmintonMixedTeam puts up a brilliant fight to get themselves a #Silver 🥈Great effort, team! You made us proud 🥰❤️#indianbadminton #badmintonindia#badmintonasia #Birmigham2022 #CWG2022 #India4CWG2022 https://t.co/MwIoyeG1G4
Yes, win or loss is part of game. But this performance was below par from Indian Badminton Team (excluding Sindhu's performance)#badmintonindia
Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly have tremendous potential to be the face of India Badminton in the upcoming years to come. The tremendous power smashes, fluidity in movement, and some over-ambitious attempts. It will get better with time.#CWG2022 #badmintonindia

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu the lone winner for India in finals

PV Sindhu was the only positive in the entire tie, as the other contestants succumbed to their Malaysian rivals following a below-par effort in the finals.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 21-18, 21-15 to Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the men's doubles opening clash of the finals.

Sindhu then came to the team’s rescue, and outpowered Jin Wei Goh 22-20, 21-17 in a thrilling contest to level the score at 1-1.

However, Kidambi Srikant's unforced errors, misjudgement, and uncalled for aggression cost him the match. The former World No. 1 suffered defeat at the hands of Tze Yong Ng 19-21, 21-6, 16-21.

In the fourth match, inexperienced Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to Koong Le Tan and Muralitharan Thinnah 18-21, 17-21. This ended the mixed team event at CWG 2022 with India settling for a silver.

Also read: CWG 2022: Indian badminton team misses gold medal, loses 1-3 to Malaysia to settle for silver

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

