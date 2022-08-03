CWG 2022: "Experience does not mean you are the best choice"- Twitter reacts after Indian shuttlers settle for silver

The Indian mixed badminton team settled for the silver medal after going down to Malaysia 1-3 in the summit clash at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham.

India made one change in their line-up as they included Kidambi Srikanth to replace ace shuttler Lakshya Sen. This is seen by some fans as a reason for the team's second-place finish, considering the form Sen had been in.

#Cheer4India SILVER FOR INDIAIndian #Badminton Mixed Team puts up a brilliant show of team play, grit, resilience to bag its 2nd consecutive medal🥇🥈 at #CommonwealthGames A mix of comebacks & dominance by our Champs leadto this 🥈 at @birminghamcg22 Well played SILVER FOR INDIA 🇮🇳 Indian #Badminton Mixed Team puts up a brilliant show of team play, grit, resilience to bag its 2nd consecutive medal🥇🥈 at #CommonwealthGamesA mix of comebacks & dominance by our Champs lead 🇮🇳 to this 🥈 at @birminghamcg22Well played 👏#Cheer4India https://t.co/AMj8q9sAik

There were mixed reactions from badminton fans as the Indian badminton team missed this golden opportunity to win gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).

Some called it a substandard performance, some said it was just a bad day for the Indian shuttlers, while few seemed furious about excluding the World No 10 and in-form Lakshya Sen from the finals.

Meanwhile, amidst the wins and losses, Indian shuttlers Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly have grabbed a lot of attention. The Twitterati have hailed the pair's efforts and described them to be the face of Indian badminton in the future.

Nisha @nish_aaaa



Now it's very tough to be in contention for Gold



#badmintonindia #CommonwealthGames2022 So many unforced errors from Kidambi SrikanthNow it's very tough to be in contention for Gold So many unforced errors from Kidambi Srikanth 😞💔💔Now it's very tough to be in contention for Gold 🇮🇳#badmintonindia #CommonwealthGames2022

Krish_mahi ⱽᶦʲᵃʸ :-) @krishnamsd224

Hard luck champs It will get better with time.



#CWG2022 #badmintonindia #TeamIndia #SilverMedal Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly have tremendous potential to be the face of India Badminton in the upcoming years to come.Hard luck champsIt will get better with time. Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly have tremendous potential to be the face of India Badminton in the upcoming years to come. Hard luck champs ❤️ It will get better with time.#CWG2022 #badmintonindia #TeamIndia #SilverMedal https://t.co/lTS9TpWL9d

Guerrier 🇮🇳🇮🇳 @porcupine1975 WHICH SHOULD HAVE BEEN CERTAIN 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ LOST US THE GOLD 🪙 JUST AS LIFE 🧬, WHENEVER U THINK YOU'VE MADE IT IT SLIPS AND KICKS YOU UP THE BACKSIDE 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️



DISAPPOINTED ☹️



#badmintonindia

#CWG2022India @SonySportsNetwk TWO BAD MATCHESWHICH SHOULD HAVE BEEN CERTAIN 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ LOST US THE GOLD 🪙JUST AS LIFE 🧬, WHENEVER U THINK YOU'VE MADE ITIT SLIPS AND KICKS YOU UP THE BACKSIDE🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️DISAPPOINTED ☹️ TWO BAD MATCHES 👍 WHICH SHOULD HAVE BEEN CERTAIN 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ LOST US THE GOLD 🪙❓ JUST AS LIFE 🧬, WHENEVER U THINK YOU'VE MADE IT 💪 IT SLIPS AND KICKS YOU UP THE BACKSIDE 😅😅🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️DISAPPOINTED ☹️#badmintonindia #CWG2022India @SonySportsNetwk

Kshitij Kumar @KshitijKumar_KK



#CWG2022India #badmintonindia The Team badminaton final at CWG has really been something. But India have unfortnately have been wrong side of the result. Level of badminton has been high class. Something got to give if they to have to make 2-2. The Team badminaton final at CWG has really been something. But India have unfortnately have been wrong side of the result. Level of badminton has been high class. Something got to give if they to have to make 2-2.#CWG2022India #badmintonindia

sportsfreak @samriddha_kar

#CommonwealthGames2022

#kidambisrikant

#pvsindhu

#badmintonindia

#CWG2022 Why tf would srikant play today after lakshya sen put up that performance against world no 9 yesterday.Just bcoz you have experience doesnot mean you are the best choice. Why tf would srikant play today after lakshya sen put up that performance against world no 9 yesterday.Just bcoz you have experience doesnot mean you are the best choice.#CommonwealthGames2022 #kidambisrikant #pvsindhu #badmintonindia #CWG2022

Vageesh Dinkar @VAGEESHDINKAR

#badmintonindia Yes, win or loss is part of game. But this performance was below par from Indian Badminton Team (excluding Sindhu's performance) Yes, win or loss is part of game. But this performance was below par from Indian Badminton Team (excluding Sindhu's performance)#badmintonindia

Tanuj Birua @supersonicbirua



The tremendous power smashes, fluidity in movement, and some over-ambitious attempts. It will get better with time.



#CWG2022 #badmintonindia Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly have tremendous potential to be the face of India Badminton in the upcoming years to come.The tremendous power smashes, fluidity in movement, and some over-ambitious attempts. It will get better with time. Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly have tremendous potential to be the face of India Badminton in the upcoming years to come. The tremendous power smashes, fluidity in movement, and some over-ambitious attempts. It will get better with time.#CWG2022 #badmintonindia

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu the lone winner for India in finals

PV Sindhu was the only positive in the entire tie, as the other contestants succumbed to their Malaysian rivals following a below-par effort in the finals.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 21-18, 21-15 to Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the men's doubles opening clash of the finals.

Sindhu then came to the team’s rescue, and outpowered Jin Wei Goh 22-20, 21-17 in a thrilling contest to level the score at 1-1.

However, Kidambi Srikant's unforced errors, misjudgement, and uncalled for aggression cost him the match. The former World No. 1 suffered defeat at the hands of Tze Yong Ng 19-21, 21-6, 16-21.

In the fourth match, inexperienced Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to Koong Le Tan and Muralitharan Thinnah 18-21, 17-21. This ended the mixed team event at CWG 2022 with India settling for a silver.

