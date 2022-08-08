CWG 2022: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinch historic gold as Indian badminton contingent sign off with seven medals

Day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) saw Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty outpower England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in straight sets (21-15, 21-13) to clinch a historic men's doubles gold medal.

The World No. 7 pair improved their silver medal winning effort at the 2018 Gold Coast Games to win the gold medal in Birmingham. With this feat, Satwik and Chirag became the first Indian duo to ever win a gold medal in the men's doubles category in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty absolutely dominate the English pair and clinch GOLD in Badminton - Men's Doubles!



#CWG2022 #B2022 GOLD! 🥇Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty absolutely dominate the English pair and clinch GOLD in Badminton - Men's Doubles! GOLD! 🥇Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty absolutely dominate the English pair and clinch GOLD in Badminton - Men's Doubles! 🔥🇮🇳#CWG2022 #B2022 https://t.co/gSvIQ1HrDc

Twitter hails Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's historic gold medal-winning performance

Congratulations poured in from all quarters as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the elusive Commonwealth gold medal. Fans took to Twitter to express their happiness. Here are some of the tweets:

Sarbananda Sonowal @sarbanandsonwal



Team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dominates to take the is overjoyed with your brilliant performance.



Congratulations and best wishes. Gold Galore in #Birmingham2022 Team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dominates to take the #Badminton Men's Doubles 🥇 in #CWG22 is overjoyed with your brilliant performance.Congratulations and best wishes. Gold Galore in #Birmingham2022!Team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dominates to take the #Badminton Men's Doubles 🥇 in #CWG22. 🇮🇳 is overjoyed with your brilliant performance.Congratulations and best wishes. https://t.co/fzGA3JMHw6

narne kumar06 @narne_kumar06



Another GOLD! 🥇for India 🏻



Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty won GOLD in Badminton - Men's Doubles!



This is the first-ever Indian Men's Doubles Badminton Gold Medal 🏅



HugeAnother GOLD! 🥇for IndiaSatwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty won GOLD in Badminton - Men's Doubles!This is the first-ever Indian Men's Doubles Badminton Gold Medal 🏅 Huge Another GOLD! 🥇for India 🙌🏻🇮🇳Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty won GOLD in Badminton - Men's Doubles! This is the first-ever Indian Men's Doubles Badminton Gold Medal 🏅 https://t.co/F5OfOyQP8g

Irfan Maulana @irfanirfanmaul4



MD :

🏅: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

🥈: Ben Lane/Sean Vendy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🥉: Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik



Congratulations For All



#CommonwealthGames2022

#CommonwealthGames22

#B2022 Podium of Badminton Commonwealth Games 2022 (Individual) :MD :🏅: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty🥈: Ben Lane/Sean Vendy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🥉: Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi YikCongratulations For All Podium of Badminton Commonwealth Games 2022 (Individual) :MD :🏅: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 🇮🇳🥈: Ben Lane/Sean Vendy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🥉: Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik 🇲🇾Congratulations For All 👏🙏#CommonwealthGames2022 #CommonwealthGames22 #B2022 https://t.co/uA8uhD9cRd

Aravind Limbavali @ArvindLBJP I Heartily congratulate Indian badminton Champs Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.



Well done champions. You have made our flag fly high with pride. I Heartily congratulate Indian badminton Champs Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.Well done champions. You have made our flag fly high with pride. https://t.co/uhaBSY4aCT

Aditya Chaturvedi @aditya_c19



#ThomasCup They gave India the first wins in the quarters and semis. They’re the first ones to celebrate their teammates’ wins. They saved FOUR match points before turning things around today. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, you absolute superstars! They gave India the first wins in the quarters and semis. They’re the first ones to celebrate their teammates’ wins. They saved FOUR match points before turning things around today. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, you absolute superstars!#ThomasCup

CWG 2022: Indian badminton contingent sign off with win seven medals

The Indian badminton contingent swept as many as seven medals overall, including three golds, one silver and two bronze medals at the quadrennial showpiece event.

Zenia D'cunha @ZENIADCUNHA



🥇 - PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty



🥈 - Mixed team



🥉 - Kidambi Srikanth, Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly



Also to note: The World Championships begin in 2 weeks. That's where the winning momentum will be needed! Indian badminton at #CWG22 🥇 - PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty🥈 - Mixed team🥉 - Kidambi Srikanth, Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa JollyAlso to note: The World Championships begin in 2 weeks. That's where the winning momentum will be needed! Indian badminton at #CWG22🥇 - PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty🥈 - Mixed team 🥉 - Kidambi Srikanth, Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly Also to note: The World Championships begin in 2 weeks. That's where the winning momentum will be needed!

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu clinched India's first gold in badminton at CWG 2022 on August 8, defeating Canada’s Michelle Li in straight sets (21-15, 21-13). It was also her maiden Commonwealth gold medal.

Meanwhile, ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen pipped Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng to clinch the gold medal in the men’s singles final as the scoreboard read 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

Kidambi Srikanth and the women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, meanwhile, signed off with bronze medals.

Srikanth prevailed over Singapore's Jia Heng Teh 21-15, 21-18 to earn a bronze medal, while Treesa and Gayatri registered a 21-15, 21-18 win over the Australian pair of Wendy Hsuan-Yu Chen and Gronya Somerville on August 7.

Earlier, the Sindhu-led Indian mixed badminton team settled for the silver medal after going down to Malaysia 1-3 in the summit clash, where Sindhu was the lone Indian shuttler who emerged victorious. She defeated Jin Wei Goh 22-20, 21-17.

CWG 2022: Indian Contingent total medals

After nearly two weeks of non-stop sporting action, the curtains will be drawn on the Birmingham games on August 8. The Indian contingent wrapped up their CWG 2022 campaign with 61 medals overall, including 22 golds, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals. They finished fourth behind Australia (178), England (173) and Canada (92).

