CWG 2022: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinch historic gold as Indian badminton contingent sign off with seven medals

Day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) saw Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty outpower England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in straight sets (21-15, 21-13) to clinch a historic men's doubles gold medal.
The World No. 7 pair improved their silver medal winning effort at the 2018 Gold Coast Games to win the gold medal in Birmingham. With this feat, Satwik and Chirag became the first Indian duo to ever win a gold medal in the men's doubles category in the history of the Commonwealth Games.
CWG 2022: Indian badminton contingent sign off with win seven medals
The Indian badminton contingent swept as many as seven medals overall, including three golds, one silver and two bronze medals at the quadrennial showpiece event.
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu clinched India's first gold in badminton at CWG 2022 on August 8, defeating Canada’s Michelle Li in straight sets (21-15, 21-13). It was also her maiden Commonwealth gold medal.
Meanwhile, ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen pipped Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng to clinch the gold medal in the men’s singles final as the scoreboard read 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.
Kidambi Srikanth and the women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, meanwhile, signed off with bronze medals.
Srikanth prevailed over Singapore's Jia Heng Teh 21-15, 21-18 to earn a bronze medal, while Treesa and Gayatri registered a 21-15, 21-18 win over the Australian pair of Wendy Hsuan-Yu Chen and Gronya Somerville on August 7.
Earlier, the Sindhu-led Indian mixed badminton team settled for the silver medal after going down to Malaysia 1-3 in the summit clash, where Sindhu was the lone Indian shuttler who emerged victorious. She defeated Jin Wei Goh 22-20, 21-17.
CWG 2022: Indian Contingent total medals
After nearly two weeks of non-stop sporting action, the curtains will be drawn on the Birmingham games on August 8. The Indian contingent wrapped up their CWG 2022 campaign with 61 medals overall, including 22 golds, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals. They finished fourth behind Australia (178), England (173) and Canada (92).
