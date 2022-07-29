"Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it" - Twiteratti react as PV Sindhu leads India to 5-0 whitewash against Pakistan in Commonwealth Games opener 

Defending champions India stamped their authority by thrashing Pakistan 5-0 in their Group A opener of the badminton mixed team event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday (July 29).

While PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth delivered the wins in singles, the pairs of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Ashwini Ponnappa-Sumeeth Reddy claimed victories in the men's doubles and mixed doubles categories, respectively. In the women's doubles, the fast-rising young pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand hardly broke a sweat to seal the deal for India.

It was a tough lesson for the inexperienced Pakistani shuttlers, who couldn't do much against their more fancied opponents. As the tie progressed, the gulf in experience and rankings became more and more evident as the Indians completed the whitewash without conceding a game.

With India facing Pakistan, social media was abuzz with comments, as is the case whenever they square off in any sporting event. The general consensus on Twitter was that there was a big difference in the performance level between the two teams, with most praising the Indian shuttlers for their ruthless domination.

Read: Indian shuttlers rout Pakistan 5-0 to launch Commonwealth Games campaign in style

Some Pakistani badminton lovers, on the other hand, were genuinely disappointed to see their team crumble so badly. They pointed out that their badminton players had learned nothing from the 5-0 thrashing they received at the hands of India at the same stage at Gold Coast four years ago.

Here are some of the reactions:

Aditya Chaturvedi @aditya_c19



#CWG2022 #Badminton Defending champions India begin their campaign with a 5-0 victory against Pakistan in Group A. Comfortable, confidence-boosting wins for Ashwini-Sumeeth, Srikanth Kidambi, PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag and Treesa-Gayatri (the 19-year-olds being the most dominant). Defending champions India begin their campaign with a 5-0 victory against Pakistan in Group A. Comfortable, confidence-boosting wins for Ashwini-Sumeeth, Srikanth Kidambi, PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag and Treesa-Gayatri (the 19-year-olds being the most dominant).#CWG2022 #Badminton

SAI Media @Media_SAI



Group A, Mixed Team



India defeated Pakistan by

-



Keep Up the momentum, Champs #Badminton UpdateGroup A, Mixed TeamIndiadefeated PakistanbyKeep Up the momentum, Champs #Badminton Update 🚨Group A, Mixed Team👇India 🇮🇳 defeated Pakistan 🇵🇰 by5️⃣-0️⃣Keep Up the momentum, Champs ⚡ https://t.co/5S3VQWfldy

Sawera Pasha @sawerapasha fan.. Badminton in CWG b/w & be it mixed doubles, men's & women's singles.. it just one-way traffic for India.. absolutely no challenge from any of our player but can we really judge our players?



avay ka ava hi bigra hua wa hai. It is not a good watch if you're afan.. Badminton in CWG b/wbe it mixed doubles, men's & women's singles.. it just one-way traffic for India.. absolutely no challenge from any of our player but can we really judge our players?avay ka ava hi bigra hua wa hai. It is not a good watch if you're a🇵🇰 fan.. Badminton in CWG b/w 🇮🇳 & 🇵🇰be it mixed doubles, men's & women's singles.. it just one-way traffic for India.. absolutely no challenge from any of our player but can we really judge our players? avay ka ava hi bigra hua wa hai.

Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 @_FaridKhan #CWG2022 India have beaten Pakistan 5-0 in the badminton event. Pakistan lost all the events, including men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. The gulf in performances was huge! #CommonwealthGames2022 India have beaten Pakistan 5-0 in the badminton event. Pakistan lost all the events, including men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. The gulf in performances was huge! #CommonwealthGames2022 #CWG2022

Muneeb Farrukh @Muneeb313_



CWG 2018: India win 5-0



CWG 2022: India win 5-0



'Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it'.



#CommonwealthGames2022 Pakistan vs India (Badminton)CWG 2018: India win 5-0CWG 2022: India win 5-0'Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it'. Pakistan vs India (Badminton) CWG 2018: India win 5-0 CWG 2022: India win 5-0'Those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it'. #CommonwealthGames2022 https://t.co/6vIyBxk0LM

Mudassar Haneef @MudassarHaneef

Pathetic performance from Team Pakistan . They lose all of their matches against India . No one could win a single set of all games.



What is the reason behind this loss?



2022

#CommonwealthGames Mixed Team Event Badminton 🏸Pathetic performance from Team Pakistan. They lose all of theirmatches against India. No one could win a single set of all games.What is the reason behind this loss? #CommonwealthGames 2022 Mixed Team Event Badminton 🏸Pathetic performance from Team Pakistan 🇵🇰. They lose all of their 5️⃣ matches against India 🇮🇳. No one could win a single set of all games. What is the reason behind this loss?#CommonwealthGames2022 #CommonwealthGames https://t.co/jyD8NywrtZ

Anurag Dixit @bhootnath Pakistan getting massacred in badminton against India. Why did they even chose to play. Pakistan getting massacred in badminton against India. Why did they even chose to play.

Arslan Arif, DSP @ArslanArifDSP

#CommonwealthGames2022 Got a chance to watch a #Badminton match btw Pakistan & India. Our player was playing like he had no practice before the match. His body language wasn't powerful & was looking shy whereas his opponent was so strong. Indian player easily won the match. Got a chance to watch a #Badminton match btw Pakistan & India. Our player was playing like he had no practice before the match. His body language wasn't powerful & was looking shy whereas his opponent was so strong. Indian player easily won the match.#CommonwealthGames2022

India next face Sri Lanka on July 30 in second match of Commonwealth Games Group A

The mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy started India's Commonwealth Games mixed team title defense with a 21-9, 21-12 win against Muhammad Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique.

It was then over to former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, who raced away to a 21-7, 21-12 win against World No. 768 Murad Ali.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu next took to the court against World No. 175 Mahoor Shahzad. Having won the Singapore Open in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games, the World No. 7 was in no mood to relent as she completed a one-sided 21-7, 21-6 victory.

India's Thomas Cup heroes Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then rolled over the pair of Murad Ali and Muhammad Bhatti 21-12, 21-9.

All England Open bronze medalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly finished the job with a 21-4, 21-5 annihilation of Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Siddique.

India currently top Group A following their clean sweep over Pakistan. The confident Indian team will hope to continue their winning spree when they take on neighbors Sri Lanka in their second group match on Saturday, July 30.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far