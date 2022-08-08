CWG 2022: "What a Legend"- Twitter can't stop appreciating women's singles champion PV Sindhu

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stood tall to all expectations as she smashed her way to clinch her maiden gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 8.

Hyderabad-born Sindhu, one of India’s greatest athletes, added the elusive Commonwealth Games women’s singles gold to her already illustrious medal collection.

The two-time Olympic medallist defeated Canada’s Michelle Li in straight sets (21-15, 21-13) to extend India's gold medal tally to 19.

This was the Indian shuttler's third consecutive women's singles medal at the Commonwealth Games. She had earlier bagged bronze in 2014 Glasgow followed by silver in the 2018 Gold Coast edition. Overall, this is Sindhu's fifth Commonwealth games medal, with two in mixed team events and three singles events.

Speaking after the gold medal win, Sindhu said:

"I had been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I have got it. I am super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today."

SAI Media @Media_SAI



wins against Michelle Li (CAN) with a score of 2-0 at the



With this win the former World Champion Sindhu adds another Gold🥇 to her long list of monumental achievements🤩



Many Congratulations Champ 🏻🤩

#Cheer4India GLORY FOR SINDHU @Pvsindhu1 wins against Michelle Li (CAN) with a score of 2-0 at the #CommonwealthGames2022 With this win the former World Champion Sindhu adds another Gold🥇 to her long list of monumental achievements🤩Many Congratulations Champ🏻🤩

PV Sindhu's road to the gold medal:

Sindhu started her women’s singles campaign at CWG 2022 with a 21-4, 21-11 win against Fathimath Nabaaha of the Maldives in the Round of 32.

She then went on to win against Uganda’s Husina Kobugabe 21-10, 21-9 in the Round of 16.

Sindhu defeated Malaysia’s Jin Wei Goh in with a 19-21, 21-14, 21-18 scoreline in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, she claimed a 21-19, 21-17 win over Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo.

Twitter hails the Indian badminton queen PV Sindhu's Commonwealth Gold

The internet erupted to the news of PV Sindhu's gold medal winning feat. Netizens took to Twitter to shower praise on the Indian shuttler. Here are some of the tweets:

Shyam Vasudevan @JesuisShyam



Wholesome max this is 🫶🏾



PV Sindhu puts the 🥇 medal around coach Park's neck and he breaks into a big smile, waves for the cameras with a super sweet "thank youuuuuu"Wholesome max this is 🫶🏾#CWG22india | #B2022

Rahul Ravindran @23_rahulr Don't know why… but getting super emotional to the verge of tears to see the adulation Sindhu's getting from Indian fans in Birmingham ❤️❤️ Always makes my day when non-cricketers get the respect and support they deserve for all the sacrifices they make❤️

Rajdeep Sardesai @sardesairajdeep

World champ, Olympic silver, now CWG champ.. @Pvsindhu1 is the greatest athlete India has produced,Man OR woman.. she is simply 'Sindhu-sational..' and a role model for an entire generation of Indian sportspersons. Salute and many cheers to you: Pride of India!👍👍 #Sindhu

Kannan @kannandelhi

Her power and smash today was frightening!

Goooold.

Coach Park and PV Sindhu. The Hyderabadi adds the CWG title to her cupboard. This gold medal will be sitting next to the Rio Olympics silver and Tokyo Olympics bronze.Her power and smash today was frightening!Goooold.#Sindhu #CommonwealthGames2022 #Birmingham2022

Kunal Bahl @1kunalbahl , Indian sport and women in sport! Super proud moment for all Indians today! We are finally taking the place we deserve on the global stage in sports.

What an incredible moment for 🇮🇳, Indian sport and women in sport! Super proud moment for all Indians today! We are finally taking the place we deserve on the global stage in sports.#Sindhu #CWG22india

LALIT KASHYAP @DntWorryUCanDo

Wins the gold in

Top quality smashes, drop shot and beautiful judgements

Congratulations girl you made us proud once again

Remember the name Pusarla venkata SindhuWins the gold in #CWG2022 Top quality smashes, drop shot and beautiful judgements Congratulations girl you made us proud once again @Pvsindhu1#PVSindhu #Sindhu #Badminton

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns - Bronze in 2014

- Silver in 2018

- Gold in 2022



PV Sindhu in Commonwealth Games: A champion forever from India. - Bronze in 2014- Silver in 2018- Gold in 2022

Kiren Rijiju @KirenRijiju



Pride of India, @Pvsindhu1 creates history by winning the Gold Medal in #CommonwealthGames2022 ! She won Bronze in Glasgow 2014, Silver in Gold Coast 2018 and now GOLD!! Congratulations Sindhu for making India proud once again! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 #CWG2022

jonathan selvaraj @jon_selvaraj PV Sindhu

2014🥉

2018🥈

2022🥇



PV Sindhu2014🥉2018🥈2022🥇It's remarkable that a player of PV Sindhu's calibre with multiple World and Olympic medals had never won a women's singles gold at Commonwealth Games. She corrects that at her 3 CWG beating Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 in the final at Birmingham.

Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2



Totally knocked down the opponent on the floor to win the final point shows the dominance.

PUSARLA V. SINDHU. One of the greatest athelete of India ever. Won the gold medal match. Totally knocked down the opponent on the floor to win the final point shows the dominance.#pvsindhu #Badminton #CWG2022India

Anurag Thakur @ianuragthakur



You had us glued to our tv screens!

What an amazing show of excellence and determination!



Congratulations on a remarkable GOLD #CWG2022 !



The brilliance of @Pvsindhu1 creates history once again!You had us glued to our tv screens!What an amazing show of excellence and determination!Congratulations on a remarkable GOLD 🇮🇳 #CWG2022 !PV SINDHU you are India's PRIDE !

Earlier, the Sindhu-led Indian mixed badminton team settled for the silver medal after going down to Malaysia 1-3 in the summit clash, where Sindhu was the Indian shuttler who emerged victorious. She defeated Jin Wei Goh 22-20, 21-17.

Also read: CWG 2022: Indian badminton team misses gold medal, loses 1-3 to Malaysia to settle for silver

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury