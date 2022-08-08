CWG 2022: "What a Legend"- Twitter can't stop appreciating women's singles champion PV Sindhu

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stood tall to all expectations as she smashed her way to clinch her maiden gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 8.
Hyderabad-born Sindhu, one of India’s greatest athletes, added the elusive Commonwealth Games women’s singles gold to her already illustrious medal collection.
The two-time Olympic medallist defeated Canada’s Michelle Li in straight sets (21-15, 21-13) to extend India's gold medal tally to 19.
This was the Indian shuttler's third consecutive women's singles medal at the Commonwealth Games. She had earlier bagged bronze in 2014 Glasgow followed by silver in the 2018 Gold Coast edition. Overall, this is Sindhu's fifth Commonwealth games medal, with two in mixed team events and three singles events.
Speaking after the gold medal win, Sindhu said:
"I had been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I have got it. I am super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today."
PV Sindhu's road to the gold medal:
Sindhu started her women’s singles campaign at CWG 2022 with a 21-4, 21-11 win against Fathimath Nabaaha of the Maldives in the Round of 32.
She then went on to win against Uganda’s Husina Kobugabe 21-10, 21-9 in the Round of 16.
Sindhu defeated Malaysia’s Jin Wei Goh in with a 19-21, 21-14, 21-18 scoreline in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, she claimed a 21-19, 21-17 win over Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo.
Earlier, the Sindhu-led Indian mixed badminton team settled for the silver medal after going down to Malaysia 1-3 in the summit clash, where Sindhu was the Indian shuttler who emerged victorious. She defeated Jin Wei Goh 22-20, 21-17.
