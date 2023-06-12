Denmark Masters 2023: Rohan-Sikki pair wins mixed doubles title

Indian mixed doubles pair Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy grabbed the Victor-Denmark Masters Badminton Championship title on Sunday, June 11.

Notably, Rohan Kapoor plays men's doubles with Sumeeth, who is Sikki Reddy's husband. The duo of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor won three titles together before lifting the Victor-Denmark Masters title. They also have a couple of runner-up finishes.

The duo has won titles in Vietnam, Raichur International Challenge, and Maldives. Their runner-up finish came in Slovenia and Bengaluru Open. The 25-year-old Rohan and 29-year-old Sikki Reddy have been training together at Sumeeth Reddy Badminton Academy for the last six months. The training certainly was impactful as they went on to lift the title with ease.

Rohan-Sikki defeated fourth-seeded Vestergaard-Busch for the title

Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy, the top-seeded for the event, took on the duo of Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch in the final. The Indian duo took 42 minutes to defeat the Denmark pair for the title. Rohan and Sikki won the 1st game 21-16 and then went on to take the next 21-17 to seal the title.

The top-seeded Indian pair will take home the total prize money of $2,250. The total points gained for winning the Victor Denmark Masters Championships is 4000.

The runners-up pair Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch will receive the prize money of $1,500 and have gained 1,520 total points

The two other mixed doubles semi-finalists pair, Jesper Toft-Clara Graversen and Callum Hemming-Estelle Van Leeuwen will receive $625 as prize money. The Toft-Graversen duo will have 2,200 points added to their name, while the England duo of Hemming-Van Leeuwen has obtained 1,520 points in total.

Rohan and Sikki, who are ranked 35th in Mixed Doubles, will have no time to relax as they will fly to France for their next tournament. The duo will participate in Nantes International Challenge 2023, which will begin on June 15.

