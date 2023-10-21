Denmark Open 2023 Results Day 4: PV Sindhu enters second semifinal in two weeks

PV Sindhu displayed a brilliant performance in the quarterfinal of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament and secured her place in the final four. The shuttler from Hyderabad faced heavy criticism and had been written off after her string of losses in tournaments this year.

Unfazed by the words of the critics, the 28-year-old shuttler continued to train hard and has reached her second consecutive semifinal. The first one was at the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament in Finland last week.

In a thrilling match against Thailand's Supanida Katethong, Sindhu dominated her opponent and won the match in 47 minutes. Despite the long duration, Sindhu secured victory in a very comfortable manner, and this performance has reignited the hopes of her fans.

Sindhu's journey in the Denmark Open hasn't been without its share of challenges. In the early rounds, she had to battle it out against World No. 28 Kirsty Gilmour and World No. 7 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, with both matches stretching to three games. However, Sindhu showcased her resilience, winning both matches.

A closer look at her quarterfinal encounter

The match started off with Katethong trying several shots, especially pushes from the net, to try and catch Sindhu out, but the Indian shuttler used her height to her advantage and managed to catch most of the shuttles just over her head. This led to Sindhu leading 11-8 at the halfway mark. After the interval, Sindhu engaged in fast-paced rallies and executed some incredible cross-court smashes to seal the set at 21-19.

In the second set, Sindhu continued her dominance and managed to take an early 5-1 lead. Although Katethong managed to fight back, leveling the score at 5-5, Sindhu managed to keep her composure and narrowly secured an 11-9 lead at the midgame interval.

After the break, Katethong continued to struggle with her shot placement, sending the shuttle wide several times. This, along with Sindhu's cross-court smashes, helped the Indian take a convincing victory over her opponent. The final scoreboard read 21-19, 21-12 in Sindhu’s favor.

Sindhu will now take on Spain's Carolina Marin, the three-time world champion, in the semifinal. Marin holds a 10-5 head-to-head record against Sindhu, having won their previous four meetings, but Sindhu’s recent form has several fans believing that she can trump her Spanish opponent and secure a place in the final.

Denmark Open 2023: Results at the end of day four (Indians Only)

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu (India) defeats Supanida Katethong (Thailand) 21-19, 21-12