"Despite the loss, it was a promising return to competitive action" - Twitter reacts as PV Sindhu falls to Carolina Marin at Malaysia Open

Indian badminton superstar PV Sindhu's comeback from injury was cut short by former Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the first round of the Malaysia Open 2023 on Wednesday. The two old rivals battled hard for 59 minutes before the Spaniard completed a 21-12, 10-21, 12-15 win to send the sixth seed packing.

It is important to note that this was Sindhu's first match since winning the women's singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last August. She sustained a stress fracture on her ankle on her way to glory, which kept her on the sidelines for the last five months.

The World No. 7 was initially supposed to return to action at last month's BWF World Tour Finals. However, she postponed it further in favor of the ongoing Super 1000 event.

Unfortunately, the draw at the Malaysia Open turned out to be unkind for the two-time Olympic medalist.

Former World No. 1 Carolina Marin, now ranked ninth, can be a formidable opponent for any of her rivals on her day and she proved it once again. Although PV Sindhu did eke out the middle game, the southpaw was on fire in the decider.

The face-off between the two former world champions naturally set social media abuzz. Badminton fans on Twitter pointed out how it was an encouraging performance from the Indian despite her loss and, at the same time, lauded Marin for her heroics.

Some noted how Sindhu got better in the longer rallies as the match progressed. One of them wrote:

"Despite the loss, it was a promising return to competitive action for PV Sindhu for the first time since her golden run at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. A reasonably hard-fought win for Carolina Marin in a minute shy of an hour"

Here are some of the best reactions:

WS - R32

21 10 21 Carolina Marin🏅

12 21 15 V. Sindhu Pusarla



in 59 minutes

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan Carolina Marin wins the opening game against PV Sindhu 21-12 in #MalaysiaOpenSuper1000 . Sindhu looked better in the latter rallies of the opening game, expecting her to do better from here on. Carolina Marin wins the opening game against PV Sindhu 21-12 in #MalaysiaOpenSuper1000. Sindhu looked better in the latter rallies of the opening game, expecting her to do better from here on.

#MalaysiaOpen2023

#PVSindhu

WS - R32

21 10 21 Carolina Marin🏅

12 21 15 V. Sindhu Pusarla



in 59 minutes PV Sindhu was returning from 7 months injury layoff but still she played very well. Hats off to her

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan RevSportz @RevSportz PV Sindhu's comeback match ends in a heartbreak as Carolina Marin defeats her 21-12, 10-21, 21-15 in the first round of PV Sindhu's comeback match ends in a heartbreak as Carolina Marin defeats her 21-12, 10-21, 21-15 in the first round of #MalaysiaOpen2023 🚨 PV Sindhu's comeback match ends in a heartbreak as Carolina Marin defeats her 21-12, 10-21, 21-15 in the first round of #MalaysiaOpen2023 https://t.co/QHHD5zTT1X Marin was in mood. Not the best match for either of them but hopefully PV Sindhu will pick up pace in New Delhi. twitter.com/RevSportz/stat… Marin was in mood. Not the best match for either of them but hopefully PV Sindhu will pick up pace in New Delhi. twitter.com/RevSportz/stat…

Pvs vs



12-21

21-10

15-21

#MalaysiaOpen2023 That's ok #PVSindhu it's a come back match , lack of match practice. Can c traces of best but not consistent, net wasn't that good, movements Wer also not on top n but it is refreshing to see PVS brushing off the net after drop

Sindhu tried her best to fight back but today she looked out of rhythm.



#MalaysiaOpen Carolina Marin defeats PV Sindhu 21-12, 10-21, 21-15.Sindhu tried her best to fight back but today she looked out of rhythm. #MalaysiaOpen 2023 #Badminton Carolina Marin defeats PV Sindhu 21-12, 10-21, 21-15.Sindhu tried her best to fight back but today she looked out of rhythm.#MalaysiaOpen #MalaysiaOpen2023 #Badminton

Marin moves ahead again!

#MalaysiaOpen2023 I've always rated Carolina Marin above PV Sindhu coz there's some air of class around Marin that Sindhu fails to percept!!Marin moves ahead again! I've always rated Carolina Marin above PV Sindhu coz there's some air of class around Marin that Sindhu fails to percept!!Marin moves ahead again!#MalaysiaOpen2023 https://t.co/qhjYM86akH

Zenia D'cunha @ZENIADCUNHA Carolina Marin beats PV Sindhu 21-12, 10-21, 21-15.

Not a thriller in the end, but a good battle between former world champs



Tough match-up to return to the game after 5 months away & Sindhu did well, a few more matches should help. Next week's Indian Open draw is a bit kinder Carolina Marin beats PV Sindhu 21-12, 10-21, 21-15.Not a thriller in the end, but a good battle between former world champsTough match-up to return to the game after 5 months away & Sindhu did well, a few more matches should help. Next week's Indian Open draw is a bit kinder

Tai Tzu Ying 17

He Bingjiao 10

Carolina Marin 10



gets her 10th win by winning 21-12, 10-21, 21-15 in the 1st round of the

This was her 1st game after returning from injury since the Commonwealth Games 2022.



#Badminton 🏸 PV Sindhu goes down 12-21, 21-10, 15-21 to Carolina Marin in the 1st round of Malaysia Open.This was her 1st game after returning from injury since the Commonwealth Games 2022. PV Sindhu goes down 12-21, 21-10, 15-21 to Carolina Marin in the 1st round of Malaysia Open. ❌This was her 1st game after returning from injury since the Commonwealth Games 2022. #Badminton 🏸 https://t.co/vRipagrKDr

Tough opening round at the



21-12, 10-21, 21-15



Onward and Upward Sindhu! Good to see @Pvsindhu1 back on court after a 5 month injury break.

Lost to



Scorecard

21-12

10-21

21-15



Should do her a world of confidence! Great comeback by @Pvsindhu1 post injury!

PV Sindhu will next be seen in action at the India Open

(L-R): PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin and Nozomi Okuhara with their medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

PV Sindhu will soon get a chance to make amends after her fighting loss at the Malaysia Open. She will next be seen in action at the India Open, a Super 750 tournament set to be held in New Delhi from January 17-22.

The 2017 champion has received the fifth seeding in the event and faces World No. 21 Supanida Katethong in the first round.

