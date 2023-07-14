"Don’t tell me players' welfare is of utmost importance to you then" - Denmark's Badminton star Viktor Axelsen slams BWF over sanctioned $5000 fine 

Danish star badminton player Viktor Axelsen has lashed out at Badminton World Federation (BWF) over a hefty $5000 fine for not attending the Singapore Open in June.

He sustained a muscle strain and underwent rehabilitation to recover for the Indonesia Open. The former World No.1 also missed the Malaysia Masters and Canada Open due to his injury.

On July 12, Axelsen, who won his third consecutive Indonesia Open title in men’s singles a few weeks ago, took to his Twitter handle and expressed his dissent over the fine. He also alleged that players are yet to receive their prize money for Indonesia Open and they get under-paid for their travel and accommodation.

While responding to the player’s claims, BWF termed them as ‘inaccurate and out of context'. In a long-form text written on his official Twitter handle, Axelsen hit back at the global federation by showing their annual report in an attached screenshot. The Danish shuttler wrote:

“Which part is wrong? The player obligation: I understand that we have obligations and that is totally fine. I personally love to promote the sport, but to make the athletes travel on their expense, even though injured, is that fair?

“I’m not talking about myself only, but for some players, the budget is limited and having to travel on their own expense without taking part in the tournament is a big blow to their yearly budget which can be tight with all the tournaments around the globe."

The Olympic champion then added:

"If that’s how you want it to be, fine. But don’t tell me players' welfare is [of] utmost importance to you then. If that was the case, you would invest in plane tickets and 1-2 days hotel for the athletes who are obligated to do promotion."

Axelsen further stressed on the delay of prize money by BWF even though he acknowledged certain challenges that are part of the process.

“Secondly, the prize money issue. If I’m wrong that prize money is often delayed, then give us proof that I’m wrong?

“I also understand that overseas transfers can take a few days to go through, but that doesn’t explain some of the delays in payment other the last few years.”

Axelsen continued with his criticism:

“If athletes' welfare is so important to you, then why don’t BWF make sure that the athletes [get] prize money in time first, even if you haven’t received money from the organizers yet? It cannot be the athletes' problem that the money is sometimes delayed from the organizers?”

Viktor Axelsen won Indonesia Open 2023

The Olympic gold medallist defeated local favorite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in front of an electrifying crowd in Jakarta to claim his third Indonesia Open title in a row.

Viktor Axelsen rallied past the home favourite in straight games, 21-14, 21-13, in 47 minutes to clinch his second trophy of the year after the Malaysia Open title, which he won in January.

Axelsen also got the better of top-ranked Indian player HS Prannoy in the semi-final with a symmetrical scoreline of 21-15, 21-15.