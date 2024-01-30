Egypt Para-Badminton International 2024: India win 31 medals in the Paris 2024 Paralympics Qualification event

India bagged 31 medals at the Egypt Para-Badminton International 2024 in Cairo from January 23-28. The badminton competition served as a qualification event for the shuttles to secure the Paris 2024 Paralympics berths.

Team India won seven gold, nine silver, and 15 bronze medals in the Paris 2024 Paralympics Qualification event. The gold-medalists include Jagadesh Dilli, Prem Kumar Ale, and Siddana Sahukar in the men's singles events.

Subhrajeet Maharana & Jagdesh Dilli, Vansh Upadhyay & Surya Kant Yadav, and Prem Kumar Ale & Abu Hubaida were the three men's pairs to win gold medals in the men's doubles competition.

Meanwhile, Indian shuttler Prem Kumar Ale & Turkish player Emine Seckin won the gold medal in the mixed doubles event. Speaking of the silver medalists, India won four medals in men's singles, two in men's doubles, and one each in the women's singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles events.

Egypt Para-Badminton International 2024: Indian Medal Winners

Gold Medalists

1. Jagadesh Dilli (Men's Singles SL-3)

2. Prem Kumar Ale (Men's Singles WH-1)

3. Siddana Sahukar (Men's Singles WH-2)

4. Subhrajeet Maharana & Jagdesh Dilli (Men's Doubles SL-3 SL-4)

5. Vansh Upadhyay & Surya Kant Yadav (Men's Doubles SU-5)

6. Prem Kumar Ale & Abu Hubaida (Men's Doubles WH-1 WH-2)

7. Prem Kumar Ale & Emine Seckin (Mixed Doubles WH-1 WH-2)

Silver Medalists

1. Suresh Kumar (Men's Singles SH-6)

2. Bittu Kumar (Men's Singles SL-3)

3. Sarumathi (Women's Singles SU-5)

4. Rahul Singh (Men's Singles SL-3)

5. Jagdesh& Rosa De Marco (Mixed Doubles SL-3 SU-5)

6. Pallavi & Alphia (Women's Doubles WH-1 WH-2)

7. Suresh Kumar & Latatai (Mixed Doubles SH-6)

8. Bittu Kumar & Pranay Seth (Men's Doubles SL-3 SL-4)

9. Abu Hubaida (Men's Singles WH-1)

Bronze Medalists

1. Suryakant Yadav (Men's Singles SL-4)

2. Latatai Parmeshwar (Women's Singles SH-6)

3. Dinesh Rajaiah (Men's Singles SL-3)

4. Charanjeet Kaur (Women's Singles SL-3)

5. Pallavi K M (Women's Singles WH-1)

6. Ayush Kumar Rajoriya (Men's Singles SU-5)

7. Vansh Upadhyay (Men's Singles SU-5)

8. Alphia James (Men's Singles WH-2)

9. Rahul Vimal & Jhalkesh Kumar (Men's Doubles SU-5)

10. Hemanth Kumar & Siddiana (Men's Doubles WH-1 WH-2)

11. Charanjeet Kaur & Sarumathi (Women's Doubles SL-3 SU-5)

12. Rahul Vimal & Adriane (Mixed Doubles SL-3 SU-5)

13. Siddhianna & Pallavi K M (Mixed Doubles WH-1 WH-2)

14. Giriah Kumar Sharma & Heldel Menninen (Mixed Doubles WH-1 WH-2)

15. Dalya Seleman & Latatai Parmeshwar (Men's Doubles SH-6)