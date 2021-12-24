Entire cast of 83 movie has put in a lot of effort including Deepika and Ranveer: Prakash Padukone

Prakash Padukone missed the final of the 1983 World Cup Cricket, but he did not miss the movie ‘83’ based on the historic triumph. The Kabir Khan-directed movie was released on Friday to an overwhelming response from the audience.

Prakash Padukone’s daughter Deepika and son-in-law Ranveer Singh have played the leading roles in the movie, both of whom received high praise from the badminton legend.

On 25 June 1983, India, under the leadership of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, scripted history by winning the Prudential World Cup for the first time. Lord’s was the scene for India’s greatest cricketing triumph at the time, as they stunned two-time champions West Indies by 43 runs to lift the coveted trophy.

Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone was at the peak of his career when Kapil Dev’s Devils shocked hot favorites West Indies in 1983.

The legendary shuttler became the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships in 1980. Three years later, the Indian cricket team won the maiden World Cup.

Padukone used to train in Denmark with Danish great Morten Frost in the early eighties and could not watch the India-West Indies final on TV.

Recalling the historic day, Prakash Padukone told Sportskeeda on Friday:

“25th June 1983 was a red letter day in the history of Indian sports for India won the World Cup Cricket most unexpectedly. The entire nation celebrated the victory. We were living in Denmark at the time and hence could not watch the finals live on TV."

The former world No. 1 admitted that it was a turning point in the history of Indian cricket.

“From then on cricket from being a sport became a religion in the country and it has never looked back since then,” said Prakash Padukone.

Prakash Padukone with his family (File photo)

Prakash Padukone flew to Mumbai from Bengaluru to attend the premiere of 83 on Tuesday. Due to the grand premiere in Mumbai, he was unable to welcome his trainee Lakshya Sen, who returned to Bengaluru on Tuesday after winning the World Championships bronze medal.

Ranveer spent a lot of time with Kapil, it is reflected in the movie: Prakash Padukone

Prakash Padukone also had special words for his son-in-law Ranveer Singh, who spent a lot of time with Kapil Dev to understand the whole subject.

“From whatever little I know the entire cast has put in a lot of effort including Deepika," he said. "Ranveer in particular spent a lot of time with Kapil and his family to understand his nature and mannerisms. And it is reflected in the movie. On the whole, it is a well-made entertaining movie."

Like her illustrious father, Deepika also used to play badminton well but left the game to pursue her dream of becoming an actress.

The 35-year-old is now one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood and her father is proud of her. Deepika performed the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi in the movie.

