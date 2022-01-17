Families of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy ecstatic after maiden India Open triumph

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy upset three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia to clinch their maiden India Open crown at the KD Jadhav Hall in New Delhi on Sunday.

By winning their second World Tour Super 500 title, Chirag and Satwik made it a Super Sunday for their fans and families.

Chirag's mother, Sujata Shetty, is currently down with COVID-19, but the doubles specialist did not lose his focus and concentrated on the job on hand.

Chirag Shetty and Satwik stunned top seeds Ahsan and Setiawan 21-16, 26-24 in the men's doubles final of the 2022 edition that lasted 43 minutes.

It was only the second win for the Indian combination over the formidable Indonesians, known as Daddies on the international circuit. Before Sunday's summit clash, the world No 2 Indonesians were enjoying a 3-1 record against Chirag-Satwik.

Chirag Shetty's father Chandrashekhar (second from left) with his family and friends in Mumbai

"It was a great win for Chirag and Satwik" - Chandrashekhar Shetty

Family and friends of Chirag watched the match live on TV at their Mumbai home. They were delighted as soon as the Indian duo converted their first match point.

'We were just hoping that they'd finish the match in straight games. We were in a spot of bother as the Indonesians had five game points in the extended second game. However, our boys saved five game points and managed to convert their first match point. It was a great win for Chirag and Satwik. It will certainly boost their world rankings now," Chirag's father Chandrashekhar Shetty told Sportskeeda.

Senior Shetty said his wife couldn't watch the match live with him as she is down with COVID-19.

“My wife is isolating and couldn't watch the match live with me and my friends. Chirag called us after the prize distribution ceremony and was very happy with the result. He has worked really hard for this triumph. I am sure both Chirag and Satwik will achieve better results in the future,” said Shetty senior.

Chirag used to train at the Goregaon Sports Club in Mumbai during his junior days. Whenever he is in Mumbai, he trains at the Uday Pawar Badminton Academy in Goregaon Sports Club.

Satwik’s family watched the match at their Amalapuram home in Andhra Pradesh. The parents of Satwik, Kasi Vishwanath and Rangamani, were quite emotional as their son made them proud once again.

“It was a memorable day for all of us. We are really proud of Satwik. After the disappointment of not winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, this was certainly a moment to cherish for all of us. I got several calls from all over the country after Satwik and Chirag won the title today. They both are like brothers and enjoy themselves on and off the court,” said Kasi Vishwanath.

The world No 10 pair of Chirag and Satwik travel to Lucknow on Monday to participate in the Syed Modi International tournament, which will begin on Tuesday.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan