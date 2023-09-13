“For me playing is easy” – Saina Nehwal opens up on coaching prospects after retiring 

2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal said that she has been facing issues with her knees because of which she has been away from badminton. Earlier this year in June, Saina crashed out of the Singapore Open after losing to Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in straight sets in Round of 32.

Thereafter, Saina pulled out of the Indonesia Open after citing workload management. Nehwal also would not be taking part in the Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8. Saina was clear cut in saying that she will only return to the court when she fully recovers from her knee injury.

"Three to four months ago I was playing Singapore Open. My knees and cartilage started to hurt. So, consulted a doctor and my physio is also working on it. My knees showed inflammation. I do not want to play half-hearted," Saina was quoted as saying in a press conference during the Global Race 2023 event in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Saina also dismissed any chances of coaching in the future after retiring from the sport.

"Not thinking about coaching. For me playing is easy and coaching is the toughest job," she added.

Saina Nehwal has been in poor form since 2020

Saina has had a tough run on the badminton court over the last three years. In the last 13 BWF tournaments that she has taken part in, Saina has made hit through to the quarter-finals only once in the Singapore Open. Apart from that, she has failed to qualify for second rounds on most occasions.

Saina, who is currently ranked No.55 in the world, has faced three first-round exits this year. In three other tournaments Saina played this year, she made exits in the second round. It was way back in January 2019 that she won her last championship in the form of the Indonesia Masters.