Former Indian team shuttler Ajay Jayaram retires from international badminton

Ajay Jayaram retired from international badminton on Saturday after excelling on the international circuit for nearly two decades.

The 34-year-old Ajay Jayaram decided to end his badminton career after two long decades of hard work and play, bidding farewell to his career and supportive fans and followers.

The former Indian badminton team member has reached a career-best world ranking of 13 in 2017.

The former Czech international and Dutch Open tournament champion bids adieu for his badminton glory as Ajay penned his journey throughout his career and retirement via social media.

“Alright, this is tough. As all good things come to an end, so has my professional badminton journey of nearly two decades. I decided to retire from competitive badminton and I wrote this, teary eyed and with a lump in my throat. While I am engulfed by all these overwhelming emotions, I would like to celebrate and be grateful for all that badminton and sport in general has given me,” said Ajay Jayaram on Saturday.

Ajay played his last tournament in January earlier this year but lost in the first round of the Indian Open BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament in New Delhi. Ajay’s current men's singles world ranking is 67.

Badminton has given me everything, says Ajay Jayaram

Ajay was part of the Indian badminton team which won a bronze medal at the Asia Team Championships in Hyderabad in 2016. The Mumbai-based shuttler admitted that badminton has given him everything in his life.

“Badminton has defined most of who I am today. It has shaped me, taught me, grounded me and shown me what dreaming big can do. From picking up the racket at a nearby club as a shy 7-year-old boy, to competing in the biggest stadiums as the world’s top 15 player, I am indebted to this wonderful sport. I thank badminton for all the exciting and enriching experiences it has given me. I've won, lost, cried, laughed, fought, experienced highs and lows, lived and thrived, all within a rectangular space of 44*20 ft,” said Ajay Jayaram.

Ajay thanked his family and friends for their overwhelming support throughout his career. Many experts believe that if Ajay remained injury-free in his career, he would have achieved much more than what he accomplished.

“My mom, dad, sister, coaches, fiance, friends, well-wishers, competitors, sponsors, physios, trainers have all played an indispensable role in shaping my career and I will forever be grateful to them. To all my lovely fans, followers, critics and well-wishers - you've pushed me along in difficult times and celebrated with me when I've won. For an athlete, that unconditional support means the world. Love you guys,” added an emotional Ajay on his social media post.

The tall shuttler hinted that he would be starting something new in his career soon.

“While I certainly do feel this big void, the silver lining is that I will be jumping into something new and exciting, but more on that tomorrow. For now, I’m going to try and let this sink in,” concluded Ajay.

Besides winning two Grand Prix titles, Ajay also reached the finals of the Korean Open Super Series in 2015 and the Vietnam Open Super Series in 2018.

