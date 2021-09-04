"G.O.A.T of Para-Badminton": Twitter reacts to Pramod Bhagat becoming the first Indian to win gold in badminton at the Paralympics 

Pramod Bhagat bagged India's second gold medal of the day at the Paralympics as he cruised to victory in the SL3 men's badminton final. The seasoned veteran outplayed his opponent 21-14, 21-17 in two straight games to win his first Paralympic medal.

Bhagat immediately went to his coach Gaurav Khanna and hugged him, as he was elated to have brought home glory for India.

GOLD FOR PRAMOD BHAGAT! 🎉



The 33-year-old wins a Gold Medal in Para Badminton - Men's Singles SL3 category at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics! 🥇



We have our sixteenth medal and the fourth #Gold



What an achievement! What a moment! ❤️🇮🇳



Congratulations! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YkZ9afoWld — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) September 4, 2021

Pramod Bhagat wins gold for India

Pramod Bhagat was easily the favorite to come out victorious in this game. The World No.1 looked in great flow right from the very start and kept racking up points. Bhagat took a decent lead over Daniel Bethell. However, the GB shuttler responded really well and tried to make his way into the game.

Bethell's efforts were cancelled out by Bhagat, who stamped his authority on the match by taking the first game 21-14.

The next game was a testimony to Bhagat's ability. Despite being down by almost seven points during the halfway stage. The Indian slowly and steadily crawled his way back into the game. He eventually tied the game 15-15 and from there, he never looked back. Bhagat closed out the game in a splendid manner and took the gold medal home with a 21-14, 21-17 win.

Twitter reacts to Pramod Bhagat's gold medal at the Paralympics

After a glorious start to the day, Indian fans were glued to their television to watch Pramod Bhagat perform. The Indian did not disappoint as he presented the fans with a spectacle by winning the gold.

Having already won all the top international laurels for the country, Bhagat was determined to add the Paralympic gold to his stacked resume. He worked hard on his game and made sure that he was fit to deliver his best at the biggest para sporting event in the world. Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the veteran on the stellar performance.

Pramod Bhagat has won the hearts of the entire nation. He is a Champion, whose success will motivate millions. He showed remarkable resilience & determination. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. @PramodBhagat83 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

India’s season of firsts continues! This time in badminton!! World no.1 @PramodBhagat83 becomes India’s first shuttler to win a Gold medal in Paralympics or Olympics. Cannot be prouder! Many congratulations on a dominating display, champ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 4, 2021

Pramod Bhagat! He said he wasn't worthy of being a coach until he had won something big. He's there now I reckon. What a match... what a thrilling fightback! pic.twitter.com/v0XmABEOWA — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) September 4, 2021

Edited by Ritwik Kumar