Goregaon Sports Club honours Mathias Boe, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with honorary life membership

Badminton doubles coach Mathias Boe spent time with Indian men’s doubles pair, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, as part of a 10-day training program.

Danish legend Boe and two students, Chirag and Satwik, were seen on court at the Goregaon Sports Club’s indoor facility. Chirag developed himself as a shuttler at this very facility before moving to the national camp.

Chirag and Satwik, ranked seventh in the world in men’s doubles, were in the process of preparing for the Asian Badminton Championships in Manila (Philippines). The young dashing duo will next play at the Thomas Cup in Bangkok, Thailand.

Boe is the London Olympics 2012 doubles silver medalist. He is the Indian team's doubles coach, as part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

Mathias Boe guides youngsters during badminton camp

GSC played host to the young shuttlers, foreign coaches and sparring partners from other states as part of the camp.

Mathias Boe and Satwiksairaj were also conferred with Honorary Life Membership by the Club for the use of badminton and other facilities.

Incidentally, GSC is the base for the Uday Pawar Badminton Academy, where Chirag took his initial badminton steps. The Mumbai shuttler and partner Satwiksairaj made their Olympic debut last year at the Tokyo Games.

GSC president Vinay Jain welcomed two out of three aces into the club family, while Chirag is a home-grown talent.

Denmark’s Doubles ace Boe thanked the club for their arrangements to train two of the hottest young badminton talents. He is in charge of the Indian doubles team till the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou (China).

TOPS retained the services of Mathias Boe as the badminton doubles coach of the Indian team. They approved financial assistance of Rs. 7 lakh per month until the 2022 Asian Games.

Boe will specifically be looking after the men’s doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag Shetty as well as other members of the doubles team.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit