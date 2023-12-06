Guwahati Masters 2023: Indian results at the end of Day 1

The highly anticipated addition to the list of Super 100 tournaments, the Guwahati Masters kicked off in Guwahati, India on December 5. The first day saw both qualifying and main draw matches with over 100 Indians featuring in the mix.

Leading India's charge on the opening day were the seasoned shuttler Sameer Verma and the recently crowned bronze medalist at the World Junior Championships, Ayush Shetty.

In the men's singles category, Ayush Shetty showcased his abilities and potential by navigating through the qualifying draw. He commenced with a convincing victory against Kiran Kumar Mekala with scores of 21-12, 21-15. Shetty continued his stellar performance by triumphing over Siddharth Pratap Singh with a scoreline of 21-14, 23-21 in a hard-fought 41-minute match.

Other Indian players who successfully advanced to the main draw fo the Guwahati Masters include Bharat Raghav, Varun Kapur, Saneeth D., Pranay Katta, Tarun Reddy, Abhishek Saini, and Bhargav S.

In the main draw, Sameer Verma demonstrated his dominance by comfortably defeating compatriot Shashwat Dalal with a score of 21-9, 21-10 in the round of 64.

In the women's singles category, Isharani Baruah secured her place in the main draw by triumphing over Deswanti Hujansih Nurtertiati of Indonesia (21-19, 21-16) and Shriyanshi Valishetty of India (21-15, 21-12).

The men's doubles category witnessed the formidable duo of Dhruv Rawat and Chirag Sen making their mark. They overcame Ajinkya Patharkar/Pratik Ranade (21-15, 21-16) and subsequently defeated Suraj Goala/Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy (22-20, 21-15) to secure their spot in the main draw.

Guwahati Masters 2023: Results at the end of day one (Indians only)

Guwahati Masters Men’s Singles Qualifying Matches:

Bhargav SOMASUNDARA (India) beat Arya BHIVPATHAKI (India) 21-15, 17-21, 21-19

Varun KAPUR [6] (India) beat Kavin Thangam KAVIN (India) 21-17, 21-18

Tarun Reddy KATAM (India) beat Orijit CHALIHA (India) 19-21, 24-22, 21-19

Ayush SHETTY (India) beat Siddharth Pratap SINGH (India) 21-14, 23-21

Bharat RAGHAV (India) beat Aryamann TANDON (India) 21-6, 21-18

Saneeth DAYANAND SHIMOGA (India) beat Sathwik Reddy KANAPURAM (India) 21-15, 20-22, 21-16

Pranay KATTA (India) beat Naren Shankar IYER (India) 21-19, 21-19

Abhishek SAINI (India) beat Shreyansh JAISWAL (India) 21-10, 21-10

Bhargav SOMASUNDARA (India) beat Arya BHIVPATHAKI (India) 11-21, 21-19, 21-18

Varun KAPUR [6] (India) defeated Manav CHOUDHARY (India) 8-21, 21-16, 21-9

Tarun Reddy KATAM (India) advanced due to a walkover against Abhinaav KARTHIKRAJAN (India)

Ayush SHETTY (India) beat Kiran Kumar MEKALA (India) 21-12, 21-15

Siddharth Pratap SINGH (India) defeated Saahas Kumar P. (India) 21-13, 20-22, 21-18

Aryamann TANDON (India) beat Abhinav THAKUR (India) 21-14, 23-21

Bharat RAGHAV (India) defeated Gagan BALYAN (India) 21-18, 23-21

Sathwik Reddy KANAPURAM (India) beat Ansal YADAV (India) 21-14, 24-22

Saneeth DAYANAND SHIMOGA (India) defeated Rushendra THIRUPATHI (India) 21-15, 21-17

Pranay KATTA (India) defeated Rajesh SRIKAR (India) 21-12, 21-12

Naren Shankar IYER (India) beat Akash SINGH (India) 21-12, 21-9

Abhishek SAINI (India) defeated Siddhartha MISHRA (India) 21-19, 21-18

Shreyansh JAISWAL (India) beat Kuswanto KUSWANTO (United Arab Emirates)

Guwahati Masters Men’s Singles Main Draw Round of 64:

Yohanes Saut MARCELLYNO (Indonesia) defeated Abhishek YELIGAR (India) 14-21, 21-11, 21-7

Siddhanth GUPTA (India) beat Georges Julien PAUL (Mauritius) 21-15, 21-9

CHEAM June Wei (Malaysia) defeated Alap MISHRA (India) 12-21, 21-9, 21-12

Chirag SEN (India) defeated Ravi RAVI (India) 21-9, 17-21, 21-10

Sameer VERMA (India) defeated Shashwat DALAL (India) 21-9, 21-10

Justin HOH (Malaysia) defeated Rithvik Sanjeevi SATISH KUMAR (India) 21-16, 21-9

Hemanth M.GOWDA (India) advanced due to a walkover against Vishal VASUDEVAN (India)

SOONG Joo Ven (Malaysia) defeated Sathish Kumar KARUNAKARAN (India) 7-21, 21-14, 21-11

Guwahati Masters Women’s Singles Qualifying Matches:

Tasya FARAHNAILAH (Indonesia) defeated Likhita SRIVASTAVA (India) 21-9, 21-14

YU Chien Hui (Chinese Taipei) defeated Aadya VARIYATH (India) 21-11, 21-16

Isharani BARUAH (India) defeated Deswanti Hujansih NURTERTIATI (Indonesia) 21-19, 21-16

Gladys MBABAZI (Uganda) defeated Sri Nitya NARAHARISETTI (India) 21-16, 21-15

Tasya FARAHNAILAH (Indonesia) defeated Meghana Reddy MAREDDY (India) 21-14, 21-19

Likhita SRIVASTAVA (India) defeated Janani ANANTHAKUMAR (India) 21-16, 21-6

YU Chien Hui (Chinese Taipei) defeated Rituparna DAS (India) 21-13, 21-14

Aadya VARIYATH (India) defeated Srivedya GURAZADA (U.S.A.) 21-12, 15-21, 21-7

Isharani BARUAH (India) defeated Shriyanshi VALISHETTY (India) 21-15, 21-12

Guwahati Masters Men’s Doubles Matches:

Anjan BURAGOHAIN/Ranjan BURAGOHAIN (India) defeated Nitin KUMAR/Harsh RANA (India) 18-21, 21-15, 21-18

Viplav KUVALE/Viraj KUVALE (India) defeated Vasantha Kumar HANUMAIAH RANGANATHA [4]/Chandra Gopinadh PONNAGANTI (India) 21-13, 21-19

Nithin H.V./Chayanit JOSHI (India) defeated Prabhjeet Singh CHHABRA [3]/Venkat Abhishek MONDALIKA (India) 21-16, 21-8

Dhruv RAWAT [2]/Chirag SEN (India) defeated Suraj GOALA/Pruthvi KRISHNAMURTHY ROY (India) 22-20, 21-15

Nitin KUMAR/Harsh RANA (India) defeated Devvart MANN/Sourabh NAIN (India) 21-18, 21-14

Anjan BURAGOHAIN/Ranjan BURAGOHAIN (India) defeated Ayush MAKHIJA/Venkat Gaurav PRASAD (India) 21-16, 21-14

Vasantha Kumar HANUMAIAH RANGANATHA [4]/Chandra Gopinadh PONNAGANTI (India) defeated Hari Bharathi BASKARAN.P/Bharathsanjai S (India) 23-21, 21-19

Viplav KUVALE/Viraj KUVALE (India) defeated Zhakuo SEYIE/Vedant SHARMA (India)

Nithin H.V./Chayanit JOSHI (India) defeated Senthil Vel GOVINDARASU/Gobinath VENKADESHWARAN (United Arab Emirates) 21-15, 21-17

Prabhjeet Singh CHHABRA [3]/Venkat Abhishek MONDALIKA (India) advanced due to a walkover against Abhyuday CHOUDHARY/Krish DESAI (India)

Suraj GOALA/Pruthvi KRISHNAMURTHY ROY (India) defeated Farogh Sanjay AMAN/Kabir KANZARKAR (India) 21-17, 21-15

Dhruv RAWAT [2]/Chirag SEN (India) defeated Ajinkya PATHARKAR/Pratik RANADE (India) 21-15, 21-16

Guwahati Masters Women’s Doubles Matches:

Mahek NAYAK/Akshaya WARANG (India) defeated Kritika MITTAL/Dekate PRUTHA (India) 21-14, 21-16

Ishu MALIK/Tanu MALIK (India) defeated Unnati JARAL/Muskaan KHAN (India) 21-15, 21-13

Guwahati Masters Mixed Doubles Matches:

Bharathsanjai S/Rashmi GANESH (India) defeated Nazeer Khan ABU BAKKAR/Arul Bala RADHAKRISHNAN (India) 21-19, 21-16

Dingku Singh KONTHOUJAM/Priya KONJENGBAM (India) defeated Suraj GOALA/Manali BORA (India) 21-13, 21-14

Sathwik Reddy KANAPURAM/Vaishnavi KHADKEKAR (India) defeated THANDRANGI Hema Nagendra Babu/Aparna BALAN (India) 21-15, 21-14

Ashith SURYA/Amrutha PRAMUTHESH (India) defeated Farogh Sanjay AMAN/Anagha KARANDIKAR (India) 18-21, 21-11, 21-14

Bharathsanjai S/Rashmi GANESH (India) defeated Yu Wei LIN/CHIU Pin-Chian (Chinese Taipei) 21-6, 21-10

Nazeer Khan ABU BAKKAR/Arul Bala RADHAKRISHNAN (India) defeated Ayush MAKHIJA/Deeksha CHOUDHARY (India) 24-22, 19-21, 27-25

Suraj GOALA/Manali BORA (India) defeated Vasantha Kumar HANUMAIAH RANGANATHA/Shrishti GUPTA (India) 21-14, 21-11

Dingku Singh KONTHOUJAM/Priya KONJENGBAM (India) defeated Pratik RANADE/Mahek NAYAK (India) 21-9, 14-21, 21-8

THANDRANGI Hema Nagendra Babu/Aparna BALAN (India) defeated Nitin KUMAR/Navdha MANGLAM (India) 21-19, 13-21, 21-8

Sathwik Reddy KANAPURAM/Vaishnavi KHADKEKAR (India) defeated CHIANG Chien-Wei/WU Meng Chen (Chinese Taipei) 22-20, 24-22

Farogh Sanjay AMAN/Anagha KARANDIKAR (India) defeated Navin Prasanth ESWARAMOORTHY/Gagana NELLIHANKALU SHIVASHANKAR (India) 21-19, 21-12

Ashith SURYA/Amrutha PRAMUTHESH (India) defeated Hari Bharathi BASKARAN.P/Dhanyaa NANDAKUMAR (India) 21-19, 21-15