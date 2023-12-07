Guwahati Masters 2023: Indian results at the end of Day 2

The second day of the Guwahati Masters 2023 Super 100 tournament saw an interesting day of badminton action, with several Indian shuttlers making it to the Round of 16.

Some of India’s seasoned and emerging talents were seen in action among the long list of upcoming players. Sameer Verma, Ayush Shetty, Anupama Upadhyaya, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponappa, Tanisha Crasto, and the Panda sisters managed to secure wins.

In the men’s singles category, the 2018 Syed Modi International tournament winner, Sameer Verma, demonstrated his abilities on the court. He registered a commanding 21-13, 21-13 victory against Kiran George, sealing his place in the last 16.

In another match, Ayush Shetty engaged in a thrilling battle against Arunesh Hari, showcasing exceptional skills. Shetty then went on to beat J. Alexander of Indonesia in a thrilling 3-game battle, winning 21-12, 14-21, 21-17 to secure his place in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the women’s singles, 18-year-old Anupama Upadhyaya, an emerging talent, displayed dominance in her women's singles match against Bilqis Prasista, winning 21-11, 21-16.

Seasoned shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap faced a formidable opponent in Amalie Schulz, but showcased her grit and determination in a comeback victory. After dropping the first game, Aakarshi rallied back with a stellar performance, securing a hard-fought 15-21, 21-17, 22-20 win.

In the doubles category, the in-form doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto continued their winning streak. They defeated Gagana Nellihankalu Shivashankar and Dharuniga Sankar with a scoreline of 21-17, 21-10.

The Panda sisters, S. Panda and R. Rutaparna Panda, got the better of Ishani Waldia and Navdha Manglam in the women's doubles category with a score of 21-11, 21-12, to enter the pre-quarterfinals.

Guwahati Masters 2023: Results at the end of Day 2 (Indians only)

This is what India's results looked like after the first day of the Guwahati Masters.

Guwahati Masters Men’s Singles Round of 64 and Round of 32

Ayush SHETTY (India) beat Jason Christ ALEXANDER (Indonesia) 21-12, 14-21, 21-17

Jia Heng Jason TEH [8] (Singapore) beat Tharun MANNEPALLI (India) 21-11, 21-14

Meiraba Luwang MAISNAM (India) beat Siddhanth GUPTA (India) 21-19, 14-21, 21-17

Subhankar DEY (India) beat Saneeth DAYANAND SHIMOGA (India) 21-17, 23-25, 21-17

Mads CHRISTOPHERSEN [5] (Denmark) beat Chirag SEN (India) 21-15, 21-9

Kartikey GULSHAN KUMAR (India) beat Pranay KATTA (India) 21-12, 21-17

KUO Kuan Lin (Chinese Taipei) beat SAI PRANEETH B. (India) 14-21, 21-17, 21-7

Alex LANIER [6] (France) beat Bhargav SOMASUNDARA (India) 14-21, 21-15, 21-13

Alvi Wijaya CHAIRULLAH (Indonesia) beat Raghu MARISWAMY (India) 21-14, 21-17

Sameer VERMA (India) beat Kiran GEORGE [3] (India) 21-13, 21-13

Justin HOH (Malaysia) beat Varun KAPUR (India) 18-21, 21-16, 21-9

Mithun MANJUNATH [7] (India) beat Hemanth M.GOWDA (India) 21-14, 21-10

Abhishek SAINI (India) beat SOONG Joo Ven (Malaysia) 21-18, 21-14

Ayush SHETTY (India) beat Arunesh HARI (India) 21-16, 21-11

Tharun MANNEPALLI (India) beat Bharat RAGHAV (India) 19-21, 21-16, 21-16

Saneeth DAYANAND SHIMOGA (India) beat Harshit AGGARWAL (India) 15-21, 21-13, 21-15

Pranay KATTA (India) beat B. R. Sankeerth (Canada) 17-21, 21-15, 21-11

SAI PRANEETH B. (India) beat Tarun Reddy KATAM (India) 21-16, 21-18

Bhargav SOMASUNDARA (India) beat Harsheel DANI (India) 21-12, 21-12

Guwahati Masters Women’s Singles Main Draw Round of 32:

Ira SHARMA (India) beat WONG Ling Ching (Malaysia) 17-21, 21-17, 21-12

Malvika BANSOD (India) beat Fadilah Shamika MOHAMED RAFI (Uganda) 21-10, 21-10

Tanya HEMANTH (India) beat KISONA Selvaduray (Malaysia) 21-16, 15-21, 21-16

SUNG Shuo Yun [3] (Chinese Taipei) beat Isharani BARUAH (India) 21-13, 21-10

Unnati HOODA (India) beat Stephanie WIDJAJA (Indonesia) 21-16, 21-19

Lalinrat CHAIWAN (Thailand) beat Ashmita CHALIHA (India) 21-17, 22-20

Anupama UPADHYAYA (India) beat Bilqis PRASISTA (Indonesia) 21-11, 21-16

Aakarshi KASHYAP [5] (India) beat Amalie SCHULZ (Denmark) 15-21, 21-17, 22-20

Imad Farooqui SAMIYA (India) beat GADDE Ruthvika Shivani (India) 21-12, 21-11

Wen Chi HSU [2] (Chinese Taipei) beat Tasnim MIR (India) 11-21, 21-13, 21-17

Guwahati Masters Men’s Doubles Main Draw Round of 32:

Daniel LUNDGAARD [1] (Denmark) / Mads VESTERGAARD (Denmark) beat Viplav KUVALE (India) / Viraj KUVALE (India) 20-22, 21-15, 21-13

LWI Sheng Hao (Malaysia) / Jimmy WONG (Malaysia) beat Sanjai Srivatsa DHANRAJ (India) / Sai Pavan KARRI (India) 21-11, 21-11

Krishna Prasad GARAGA [8] (India) / Sai PRATHEEK.K (India) beat Mohammad Mahdi MIRSHEKARI (Iran) / Saleh SANGTARASH (Iran) 21-11, 21-13

BOON Xin Yuan (Malaysia) / GOH V Shem (Malaysia) beat Manjit Singh KHWAIRAKPAM (India) / Dingku Singh KONTHOUJAM (India) 22-24, 21-10, 21-9

WEI Chun Wei [4] (Chinese Taipei) / WU Guan Xun (Chinese Taipei) beat Rudraksh SWARNKAR (India) / Ganesh VITTALJI (India) 21-6, 21-6

Achutaditya Rao DODDAVARAPU (India) / Venkata Harsha Vardhan Ra VEERAMREDDY (India) beat Dev AYYAPPAN (United Arab Emirates) / Dhiren AYYAPPAN (United Arab Emirates) 21-15, 21-16

CHOONG Hon Jian (Malaysia) / Muhammad HAIKAL (Malaysia) beat Deep RAMBHIYA (India) / Akshan SHETTY (India) 21-4, 21-16

William Kryger BOE (Denmark) / Christian Faust KJÆR (Denmark) beat REDDY B. Sumeeth (India) / Ashith SURYA (India) 21-17, 19-21, 21-16

Dhruv RAWAT (India) / Chirag SEN (India) beat Vimalraj ANNADURAI (India) / Navin Prasanth ESWARAMOORTHY (India) 21-10, 21-10

Dhruv KAPILA [6] (India) / Vishnuvardhan Goud PANJALA (India) beat Nithin H.V. (India) / Chayanit JOSHI (India) 21-16, 21-14

Hariharan AMSAKARUNAN (India) / Ruban Kumar RETHINASABAPATHI (India) beat Santhosh GAJENDRAN (India) / Mauryan KATHIRAVAN (India) 21-13, 22-20

Pharanyu KAOSAMAANG [3] (Thailand) / Worrapol THONGSA-NGA (Thailand) beat Amaan MOHAMMAD (India) / Sujey TAMBOLI (India) 21-16, 21-19

LAU Yi Sheng (Malaysia) / LEE Yi Bo (Malaysia) beat Prakash RAJ (India) / THANDRANGI Hema Nagendra Babu (India) 21-15, 21-15

P.S RAVIKRISHNA (India) / Sankar Prasad UDAYAKUMAR (India) beat Anjan BURAGOHAIN (India) / Ranjan BURAGOHAIN (India) 21-18, 21-18

Guwahati Masters Women’s Doubles Main Draw Round of 32:

GO Pei Kee (Malaysia) / LOW Yeen Yuan (Malaysia) beat Ashritha KANDULA (India) / Vaishnavi KHADKEKAR (India) 21-11, 21-11

Ishu MALIK (India) / Tanu MALIK (India) beat Apoorva GAHLAWAT (India) / Sakshi GAHLAWAT (India) 21-17, 21-17

SUNG Shuo Yun (Chinese Taipei) / YU Chien Hui (Chinese Taipei) beat Ashwini BHAT K. [7] (India) / Shikha GAUTAM (India) 21-13, 21-13

Simran SINGHI (India) / Ritika THAKER (India) beat Shrishti GUPTA (India) / Saumya SINGH (India) 21-11, 21-18

Meilysa Trias PUSPITASARI [4] (Indonesia) / Rachel Allessya ROSE (Indonesia) beat Arul Bala RADHAKRISHNAN (India) / Varshini VISWANATH SRI (India) 21-9, 21-11

Priya KONJENGBAM (India) / Shruti MISHRA (India) beat Nikki RAPRIA (India) / Nishu RAPRIA (India) 21-11, 21-8

Setyana MAPASA [6] (Australia) / Angela YU (Australia) beat Kavya GUPTA (India) / Deepshikha SINGH (India) 21-13, 21-13

Dhanyaa NANDAKUMAR (India) / Ridhi Kaur TOOR (India) beat Pinky KARKI (India) / Yajum LAA (India) 21-9, 21-13

Rutaparna PANDA (India) / Swetaparna PANDA (India) beat Navdha MANGLAM (India) / Ishani WALDIA (India) 21-11, 21-12

Gayathri Rani JAISWAL (India) / Sania SIKKANDAR (India) beat Mahek NAYAK (India) / Akshaya WARANG (India) 21-12, 21-14

Radhika SHARMA (India) / Tanvi SHARMA (India) beat Keerthika CH (India) / Divya R.BALASUBRAMANIAN (India) 21-14, 21-19

Debora JILLE [3] (Netherlands) / Cheryl SEINEN (Netherlands) beat Driti BHONSLE (India) / Nikkita JOSEPH (India) 21-13, 21-12

Jesita Putri MIANTORO [8] (Indonesia) / Febi SETIANINGRUM (Indonesia) beat Sri Sai Sravya LAKKAMRAJU (India) / Anagha Aravinda PAI (India) 21-15, 21-16

Palak ARORA (India) / Unnati HOODA (India) beat Husina KOBUGABE (Uganda) / Gladys MBABAZI (Uganda) 21-13, 21-12

Tanisha CRASTO [2] (India) / Ashwini PONNAPPA (India) beat Gagana NELLIHANKALU SHIVASHANKAR (India) / Dharuniga SANKAR (India) 21-17, 21-10

Guwahati Masters Mixed Doubles Main Draw Round of 32:

Dejan FERDINANSYAH [1] (Indonesia) / Gloria Emanuelle WIDJAJA (Indonesia) beat Nithin H.V. (India) / Ridhi Kaur TOOR (India) 21-10, 21-10

Kenneth Zhe Hooi CHOO (Australia) / Gronya SOMERVILLE (Australia) beat Venkat Gaurav PRASAD (India) / Juhi DEWANGAN (India) 21-9, 21-13

Dingku Singh KONTHOUJAM (India) / Priya KONJENGBAM (India) beat Sathish Kumar KARUNAKARAN (India) / Aadya VARIYATH (India) 21-19, 19-21, 21-15

REDDY B. Sumeeth (India) / REDDY Sikki (India) beat Rafli RAMANDA (Indonesia) / Indah Cahya Sari JAMIL (Indonesia) 20-22, 21-15, 21-16

CHOONG Hon Jian (Malaysia) / GO Pei Kee (Malaysia) beat Manjit Singh KHWAIRAKPAM (India) / Anagha Aravinda PAI (India) 21-7, 21-13

CHAN Peng Soon [8] (Malaysia) / CHEAH Yee See (Malaysia) beat Bharathsanjai S (India) / Rashmi GANESH (India) 21-16, 21-15

Adnan MAULANA [7] (Indonesia) / Nita Violina MARWAH (Indonesia) beat Chayanit JOSHI (India) / Kavya GUPTA (India) 21-13, 21-15

Dhruv KAPILA (India) / Tanisha CRASTO (India) beat WEI Chun Wei (Chinese Taipei) / Nicole Gonzales CHAN (Chinese Taipei) 23-21, 16-21, 21-16

WU Hsuan-Yi (Chinese Taipei) / YANG Chu Yun (Chinese Taipei) beat Deep RAMBHIYA (India) / Akshaya WARANG (India) 21-16, 21-14

Ashith SURYA (India) / Amrutha PRAMUTHESH (India) beat Sathwik Reddy KANAPURAM (India) / Vaishnavi KHADKEKAR (India) 21-10, 21-19

HOO Pang Ron (Malaysia) / CHENG Su Yin (Malaysia) beat KONA Tarun (India) / Sri Krishna Priya KUDARAVALLI (India) 21-6, 21-8

HEE Yong Kai Terry [2] (Singapore) / TAN Wei Han Jessica (Singapore) beat Rohan KAPOOR (India) / Ashwini PONNAPPA (India) 21-12, 21-14