Guwahati Masters Day 3 Results: Kartikey Gulshan Kumar upsets 5th seed, Ashwini/Tanisha among seven Indian doubles pairs to reach quarterfinals

It was an eventful day for the Indian shuttlers on Day 3 of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 tournament. India's No. 1 in the men’s singles category, Kartikey Gulshan Kumar, and one of India’s leading women’s singles shuttlers, Malvika Bansod, reached the quarterfinals. The in-form doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, along with the Panda sisters and five other doubles pairs from India, secured victories to seal their places in the last eight.

The day began with the men’s and women’s singles taking place on different courts. In the men’s singles category, India’s top junior shuttler Ayush Shetty took on Yohanes Saut Marcellyno of Indonesia.

In a match that went down to the wire, Marcellyno kept his composure to steal a 23-21 win in the final set. Facing an early setback after losing the first game, the Indonesian rallied back with determination, ultimately triumphing 19-21, 21-16, 23-21. Despite the loss, Shetty’s incredible performance throughout the tournament is a great sign for Indian badminton’s future.

In another men’s singles encounter, Kartikey Gulshan Kumar caused an upset by defeating Denmark's Mads Christophersen, 21-18, 21-15.

Similar to Ayush Shetty, Sameer Verma also lost his round-of-16 encounter by the finest of margins. He took on Indonesia's Alvi Wijaya Chairullah, with the latter clinching victory with a score of 24-22, 18-21, 23-21.

The women's singles category witnessed a standout performance by India's Malvika Bansod. She outplayed fellow Indian Tanya Hemanth with a commanding scoreline of 21-13, 21-17.

Another commendable performance was seen in the form of Unnati Hooda. The young prodigy from India took on Sung Shuo Yun of Taiwan. Unnati managed to win the first game. However, Sung displayed remarkable resilience, making a comeback to secure victory with a score of 11-21, 21-15, 21-19.

In the doubles category, the men’s duo of Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Venkata Harsha Vardhan Ra Veeramreddy secured a thrilling victory against the fourth-seeded Taiwanese duo of Wei Chun Wei and Wu Guan Xun with a score of 24-22, 23-21.

Dhruv Kapila and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala also showcased their talent, defeating fellow countrymen Dhruv Rawat and Chirag Sen, 21-8, 21-17.

In the women’s doubles category, the second-seeded Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa dominated the court, securing victory against Unnati Hooda and Palak Arora with a commanding score of 21-13, 21-8.

Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila also featured in the mixed doubles category. They played some brilliant strokes to beat Wu Hsuan-Yi and Yang Chu Yun with a score of 22-20, 21-10 to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

Guwahati Masters 2023: Results at the end of Day 3 (Indians only)

This is what India's results looked like after the third day of the Guwahati Masters.

Guwahati Masters Men’s Singles Round of 16

Yohanes Saut MARCELLYNO (Indonesia) beat Ayush SHETTY (India) 19-21, 21-16, 23-21

Jia Heng Jason TEH [8] (Singapore) beat Meiraba Luwang MAISNAM (India) 21-12, 21-13

CHEAM June Wei (Malaysia) beat Subhankar DEY (India) 21-15, 21-15

Kartikey GULSHAN KUMAR (India) beat Mads CHRISTOPHERSEN [5] (Denmark) 21-18, 21-15

Alvi Wijaya CHAIRULLAH (Indonesia) beat Sameer VERMA (India) 24-22, 18-21, 23-21

Justin HOH (Malaysia) beat Mithun MANJUNATH [7] (India) 21-19, 21-19

Alwi FARHAN (Indonesia) beat Abhishek SAINI (India) 21-15, 21-14

Guwahati Masters Women’s Singles Round of 16

Karupathevan LETSHANAA (Malaysia) beat Ira SHARMA (India) 21-15, 11-21, 21-18

Malvika BANSOD (India) beat Tanya HEMANTH (India) 21-13, 21-17

SUNG Shuo Yun [3] (Chinese Taipei) beat Unnati HOODA (India) 11-21, 21-15, 21-19

Line CHRISTOPHERSEN [4] (Denmark) beat Anupama UPADHYAYA (India) 21-10, 21-11

LIN Sih Yun (Chinese Taipei) beat Aakarshi KASHYAP [5] (India) 21-17, 12-21, 22-20

Wen Chi HSU [2] (Chinese Taipei) beat Imad Farooqui SAMIYA (India) 21-15, 18-21, 21-13

Guwahati Masters Men’s Doubles Round of 16

BOON Xin Yuan (Malaysia) / GOH V Shem (Malaysia) beat Krishna Prasad GARAGA [8] (India) / Sai PRATHEEK.K (India) 16-21, 21-15, 21-19

Achutaditya Rao DODDAVARAPU (India) / Venkata Harsha Vardhan Ra VEERAMREDDY (India) beat WEI Chun Wei [4] (Chinese Taipei) / WU Guan Xun (Chinese Taipei) 24-22, 23-21

Dhruv KAPILA [6] (India) / Vishnuvardhan Goud PANJALA (India) beat Dhruv RAWAT (India) / Chirag SEN (India) 21-8, 21-17

Hariharan AMSAKARUNAN (India) / Ruban Kumar RETHINASABAPATHI (India) beat Pharanyu KAOSAMAANG [3] (Thailand) / Worrapol THONGSA-NGA (Thailand) 16-21, 22-20, 21-16

LIN Bing-Wei (Chinese Taipei) / SU Ching Heng (Chinese Taipei) beat P.S RAVIKRISHNA (India) / Sankar Prasad UDAYAKUMAR (India) 21-12, 15-21, 21-11

Guwahati Masters Women’s Doubles Round of 16

GO Pei Kee (Malaysia) / LOW Yeen Yuan (Malaysia) beat Ishu MALIK (India) / Tanu MALIK (India) 21-14, 21-9

SUNG Shuo Yun (Chinese Taipei) / YU Chien Hui (Chinese Taipei) beat Simran SINGHI (India) / Ritika THAKER (India) 21-4, 21-11

Meilysa Trias PUSPITASARI [4] (Indonesia) / Rachel Allessya ROSE (Indonesia) beat Priya KONJENGBAM (India) / Shruti MISHRA (India) 21-7, 23-25, 21-13

Setyana MAPASA [6] (Australia) / Angela YU (Australia) beat Dhanyaa NANDAKUMAR (India) / Ridhi Kaur TOOR (India) 19-21, 21-10, 21-8

Rutaparna PANDA (India) / Swetaparna PANDA (India) beat Gayathri Rani JAISWAL (India) / Sania SIKKANDAR (India) 21-14, 21-13

Debora JILLE [3] (Netherlands) / Cheryl SEINEN (Netherlands) beat Radhika SHARMA (India) / Tanvi SHARMA (India) 22-20, 18-21, 21-16

Tanisha CRASTO [2] (India) / Ashwini PONNAPPA (India) beat Palak ARORA (India) / Unnati HOODA (India) 21-13, 21-8

Guwahati Masters Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Mads VESTERGAARD [6] (Denmark) / Christine BUSCH (Denmark) beat Dingku Singh KONTHOUJAM (India) / Priya KONJENGBAM (India) 21-19, 21-3

CHOONG Hon Jian (Malaysia) / GO Pei Kee (Malaysia) beat REDDY B. Sumeeth (India) / REDDY Sikki (India) 13-21, 21-19, 21-17

Dhruv KAPILA (India) / Tanisha CRASTO (India) beat WU Hsuan-Yi (Chinese Taipei) / YANG Chu Yun (Chinese Taipei) 22-20, 21-10

Ashith SURYA (India) / Amrutha PRAMUTHESH (India) received a Walkover against Ruttanapak OUPTHONG [5] (Thailand) / Jhenicha SUDJAIPRAPARAT (Thailand)