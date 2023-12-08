Guwahati Masters Day 4 Results: Double delight for Tanisha Crasto as she enters the mixed and women’s doubles quarterfinals

Day four of the Guwahati Masters Super 100 tournament saw more outstanding performances from the Indian camp. This follows a rather encouraging effort by the Indian shuttlers in the pre-quarterfinals on the previous day.

Malvika Bansod, and doubles pairs of Hariharan Amsakarunan/Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, and Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto all made it to the semifinals.

In an exciting series of quarterfinal matches, 20-year-old Tanisha and 23-year-old Dhruv Kapila made it to the semis. The duo paired up for mixed doubles, while Tanisha also teamed up with Commonwealth Games gold medalist Ashwini Ponnappa in women's doubles. Dhruv also joined forces with V. Panjala in men's doubles.

Tanisha and Kapila faced Indonesia's Amri Syahnawi and W. Kandow in their first match of the day. The duo took an early 4-0 lead and maintained it throughout the set.

They dominated the first game. Despite a spirited comeback from the Indonesians in the second game, Dhruv and Tanisha maintained their composure and sealed their semifinal berth with a scoreline of 21-16, 21-17.

In Tanisha's second quarterfinal, partnering Ashwini Ponnappa, they triumphed over Indonesia's J. Miantoro and Febi Setianingrum with a score of 22-20, 21-16 in a 46-minute showdown. This victory also helped them reach their third semifinal in four tournaments.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Kapila, fresh from his success with Tanisha, engaged in an all-Indian men's doubles affair with partner V. Panjala. Their battle against Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi went the distance.

After losing the first set 21-18, Kapila and Panjala staged a comeback, claiming the second set 21-8. However, Amsakarunan and Rethinasabapathi regrouped to secure the final set 21–18.

Amsakarunan and Rethinasabapathi will now face Chinese Taipei’s Lin Bing-Wei and Su CH in the semifinals.

India’s only women’s singles representative in the quarterfinals, Malvika Bansod, produced a brilliant performance, defeating Malaysia’s K. Letshanaa in straight games.

The first set saw both players level at 10-10, but Bansod found rhythm post-mid-game interval and wrapped up the game with a score of 21-12. The second set saw the Malaysian play with resilience, but Bansod had the upper hand almost throughout. She sealed the game 21-16, winning the match in 39 minutes.

Guwahati Masters 2023: Results at the end of Day 4 (Indians only)

This is what India's results looked like after the fourth day of the Guwahati Masters.

Guwahati Masters Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

Kartikey GULSHAN KUMAR (IND) lost to CHEAM June Wei (MAS) 21-14, 12-21, 9-21

Guwahati Masters Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

Karupathevan LETSHANAA (MAS) lost to Malvika BANSOD (IND) 12-21, 16-21

Guwahati Masters Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal

Achutaditya Rao DODDAVARAPU / Venkata Harsha Vardhan Ra VEERAMREDDY (IND) lost to CHOONG Hon Jian / Muhammad HAIKAL (MAS) 9-21, 14-21

Dhruv KAPILA [6] (IND)/Vishnuvardhan Goud PANJALA (IND) lost to Hariharan AMSAKARUNAN (IND) / Ruban Kumar RETHINASABAPATHI (IND) 18-21, 21-9, 18-21.

Guwahati Masters Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal

Jesita Putri MIANTORO [8] / Febi SETIANINGRUM (INA) lost to Tanisha CRASTO [2] / Ashwini PONNAPPA (IND) 20-22, 16-21

Rutaparna PANDA / Swetaparna PANDA (IND) lost to Debora JILLE [3] / Cheryl SEINEN (NED) 11-21, 20-22

Guwahati Masters Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

Ashith SURYA [Q] / Amrutha PRAMUTHESH (IND) lost to HEE Yong Kai Terry [2] / TAN Wei Han Jessica (SIN) 10-21, 10-21

Amri SYAHNAWI / Winny Oktavina KANDOWI (INA) lost to Dhruv KAPILA / Tanisha CRASTO (IND) 16-21, 17-21