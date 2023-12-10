Guwahati Masters Day 6 Results: Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa clinch yet another title

The final day of the Guwahati Masters 2023 Super 100 tournament saw a thrilling set of matches. India’s women’s doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto smashed their way to yet another title. They secured their second title in just four weeks and marked their third final appearance in the same period.

Second-seeded Tanisha and Ashwini had a brilliant tournament as well. They beat every pair they faced, including their opponents from Chinese Taipei in straight games in the final.

A closer look at the women’s doubles final

The title clash in the women’s doubles category saw Indian duo Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa take on Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui from Chinese Taipei.

The match began with the Indian pair taking an early 6-2 lead, which they maintained throughout the set, ultimately wrapping it up with a score of 21-13. Ashwini's powerful smashes from the baseline complemented by Tanisha's spectacular follow-up and variation in strokes from the net was one of the highlights of the clash. It helped them comfortably take the game.

The second set saw a continuation of the long rallies and incredibly intense exchanges of both attacking and defensive strokes from both pairs. Despite taking the lead several times, the Indian pair faced spirited resistance from Sung Shuo Yun and Yu Chien Hui, who were determined to make a comeback. The scores were level at 16-16 and later at 19-19, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement.

In the crucial moments, the Indian duo kept their composure, securing two consecutive points to close out the set 21-19. With this, they sealed the victory and claimed the women's doubles title at the Guwahati Masters 2023 Super 100.

With the title under their belt, Tanisha and Ashwini are set to continue their campaign at the Odisha Masters 2023 Super 100 tournament. The action is set to unfold in the city of Cuttack from Tuesday, December 12.

Guwahati Masters 2023: Results at the end of Day 6 (Indians only)

This is what India's results looked like after the sixth and final day of the Guwahati Masters.

Guwahati Masters Women’s Doubles Final

Tanisha Crasto [2] (IND) and Ashwini Ponnappa (IND) beat Sung Shuo Yun (TPE) and Yu Chien Hui (TPE) 21–13, 21–19.