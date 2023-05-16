HS Prannoy achieves career-best World Ranking; Indian Shuttlers make moves in latest BWF Rankings

Indian badminton player HS Prannoy achieved a significant milestone in his career, attaining his highest-ever world ranking.

Prannoy climbed two spots to reach the No. 7 position in the latest men's singles ranking issued by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). This accomplishment surpasses his previous best of No. 8 in the world.

In December last year, the 30-year-old player from Kerala broke into the top 10 rankings and has since been the sole Indian shuttler to maintain a position among the top 10 players, with Lakshya Sen dropping out of the list. Despite not securing any titles in the past year, Prannoy's consistency and impressive performances have solidified his place among the world's elite players.

The women's doubles category also witnessed the rise of an emerging pair. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand achieved their career-best ranking, leaping from the No. 17 to No. 15 in the world. Their remarkable progress is a testament to their dedication and hard work.

Ranking shifts for Indian shuttlers in singles and doubles categories

Badminton - Commonwealth Games: Day 11

Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, on the other hand, faced contrasting moves in the men's singles rankings. While Lakshya climbed to the No. 22 position, Srikanth dropped to the No. 23 spot.

In the women's singles category, PV Sindhu climbed one place to secure the No. 11 rank, demonstrating her consistent performance on the court. Saina Nehwal, another prominent Indian shuttler, maintained her position at No. 36. Malvika Bansod exhibited notable progress, advancing two places to secure the 40th position in the world rankings.

The men's doubles rankings saw changes as well. Asian champions Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty slipped from No. 5 to No. 7, while MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila maintained their No. 23 rank.

These rankings changes followed a disappointing performance by the Indian badminton contingent at the ongoing Sudirman Cup 2023. They were eliminated by Malaysia in the group stages of the tournament, highlighting the challenges that lie ahead.

Poll : 0 votes