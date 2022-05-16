HS Prannoy feels happy to answer critics with performance in Thomas Cup

Indian badminton player HS Prannoy laid the foundation for India's epic Thomas Cup triumph on Sunday. The old warhorse produced scintillating performances in the decisive matches of the quarterfinals and the semifinals to help India qualify for their first-ever Thomas Cup final.

In the final against Indonesia, HS Prannoy could just put his legs up, watch the proceedings and cheer the team from the sidelines as the Indian team made a mincemeat of the Indonesian challenge, beating them comprehensively 3-0.

Prannoy got into the Indian team after he was exempted from the BAI selection trials and was directly included in the squad.

The move did raise many eyebrows and Prannoy said he had shut down his critics and everyone questioning his inclusion in the team with good performances.

"Definitely, I would say I did (answering critics). I have always performed under pressure and to be part of this kind of team I am really proud of. I am really thankful to the association for choosing me as the third singles player."

He added:

"I always wanted to be a part of the Thomas Cup and I would have regretted had I was not chosen. I think I have done justice with my performance. Nothing has sunk in yet, it will take couple more days, we have to celebrate it big time," he said in a virtual interaction.

Indian team had the self-belief to win, says Prannoy

The Indian shuttler played a huge part in India's mammoth win. In the quarterfinals, he beat Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia 21-13, 21-8 in the decisive third singles match to assure India a maiden medal in the Thomas Cup.

Starting from where he left off in the quarterfinals, he beat Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the semifinals to put India in the final.

He lost the first game and suffered an ankle injury in the process but did not lose heart or hope.

The Indian badminton star said the team always had the self-belief to go the distance. The team-mates had the support of each other during the tough phases of the tournament.

"I think the feeling was always there. We had that belief this is the team which can contend for the title but the quarter-final match was a crucial one because it was a big pressure match. We knew we still didn't have a medal on hand. But, all of us stepped up at right time. After that win, the belief started getting better and we were playing 25 per cent more potential than the previous matches," he explained.

Edited by Diptanil Roy