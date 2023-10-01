HS Prannoy Injury: Big blow for Men's badminton team as star shuttler is ruled out of Asian Games gold medal clash

In a shocking turn of events, India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy has been ruled out of the Asian Games 2023 gold medal match against China due to a back injury, dealing a significant blow to India's chances. This development means Mithun Manjunath will step in to replace him.

India men's badminton team secured a historic spot in the Asian Games 2023 final, beating the Republic of Korea 3-2 in a tense semi-final match.

In the semi-final clash, Prannoy got India off to a winning start with a hard-fought victory over Hyeokjin Jeon with a score of 18-21, 21-16, 21-19. However, the men's doubles pair, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, faced a setback, succumbing to Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae (21-13, 26-24).

2022 CWG champion, Lakshya Sen swiftly restored India's lead, defeating Yun Gyu Lee convincingly (21-9, 21-8). India faltered again in the second men's doubles match as Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun lost to Wonho Kim and NA Sungseung (21-16, 21-11). The decisive moment came when Kidambi Srikanth, displaying resilience, triumphed over Geonyeop Cho (12-21, 21-16, 21-14), ensuring India's historic entry into the Asian Games final.

As the bronze medal winner at this year's BWF World Championships and India's top-ranked player at World No. 7, Prannoy will be sorely missed in the final showdown.

Asian Games 2023: India vs China - Gold Medal Team Match Schedule

The spotlight now falls on the highly anticipated final clash, where India is all set to lock horns with host nation China in a bid for the gold medal.

The final lineup features critical matchups, including Lakshya Sen versus Shi Yuqi, and doubles players Satwik Sairaj Reddy & Chirag Shetty challenging Liang Weikeng & Wang Chang. Kidambi Srikanth will go head-to-head with Li Shifeng, and in the doubles event, Kapila Dhruv & Krishna Prasad Pratheek will compete against Liu Yuchen & Ou Xuanyi. Additionally, Mithun Manjunath will confront Weng Hongyang.

The Indian team, despite setbacks, remains focused and determined, aiming to make history in this pivotal contest. As the nation eagerly awaits, the Asian Games 2023 men's badminton final promises an enthralling display of skill and sportsmanship.