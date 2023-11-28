HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen pull out of Syed Modi International

HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have decided to pull out of the ongoing Syed Modi International in Lucknow, as the news comes in as a piece of disappointment for the fans who were excited to them dominate on the court. The reason for their exit remains unknown.

With this, the Indian contingent in the men's singles category will be led by ex-world number one Kidambi Srikanth. Joining him in hopes of standing on the podium will be Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath, and Kiran George.

Olympian and World Championship bronze medalist Sai Praneeth, and current world number 94 Sameer Verma will also be joining in on the action.

On the women's singles end, PV Sindhu will be missing from action at the Syed Modi International. The two-time Olympic medalist has been dealing with an injury in her left knee, due to which she has opted out of the tournament.

In her absence, the Indian women's singles challenge will be spearheaded by youngsters Ashmita Chaliha and Aakarshi Kashyap. Tasnim Mir, Unati Hooda, and Malvika Bansod will also be in action in Lucknow.

India will also have prominent participation in the doubles categories. Dhruv Kapila/Vishnuvardhan Goud, Krishna Prasad/Sai Pratheek, among others, will take to the court for men's doubles. Meanwhile, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto are the country's leading contenders for a podium finish in the women's doubles.

Lastly, B. Sumeeth Reddy/Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor/Ashwini Ponnappa will be the fan favorites for the mixed doubles event.

Syed Modi International: Where to Watch

Badminton enthusiasts excited to catch up on the action can tune in to the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF TV to catch the live matches till the round of 16. Post that, the Syed Modi International will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema and telecasted on the Sports 18 TV channel. You can also keep track of the live score of the event on Tournament Software.