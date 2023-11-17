HS Prannoy laments absence of hawk-eye technology in Japan Masters

Top-ranked Indian shuttler HS Prannoy questioned the absence of hawk-eye technology on each court following his exit in the second round of men’s singles at the Japan Masters Super 500 in Kumamoto on Thursday, November 16.

Despite a 1-0 lead, the World No. 8 went down to former World No. 2 Chou Tie Chan of Chinese Taipei, 21-19, 16-21, 19-21, in a match that lasted 73 minutes on Court 4.

There were some close line calls that left both players disappointed. In the deciding game when Chou was leading 9-4, Prannoy's shot, which was apparently just inside the line, was called out. However, the player was helpless as the hawk-eye was not available for the initial rounds of the Japan Masters 2023, though it will be present from the quarterfinals onwards.

HS Prannoy took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to ask for the availability of hawk-eye in every Super 500 event.

“Don’t you guys think we need HawkEye in every single court for Super 500 events," Prannoy wrote.

The hawk-eye is an instant review technology used to determine the line calls when a player challenges the umpire's decision. It analyses the different camera angles located at the venue and helps the match officials notice the exact point where the shuttle lands.

HS Prannoy holds Chou Tie Chan before the Taipei shuttler finishes the game

HS Prannoy and Chou Tie Chan were involved in some fine exchanges with the shuttle. Prannoy's backhand reflex was spot on while Chou was relentless in his attack. The Chinese Taipei took a massive lead of 12-4 in the decider but the gritty Prannoy didn't allow his opponent to ease past the line with a tremendous display of patience and aggression to level the score at 19-19.

A diving unforced error from Prannoy at the net, followed by a cross-court winner from Chou, ended the Indian challenge in the tournament. HS Prannoy participated in his first event after coming off a back injury.