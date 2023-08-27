"I am disappointed it’s not a gold but bronze is a good starting point"- HS Prannoy

Indian star badminton player HS Prannoy won his first medal at the BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 as he clinched a bronze on Saturday.

The current World Number nine is just the fifth shuttler to win a medal in the men's singles category. Only Kidambi Srikanth has won a silver medal in the Championships, while Lakshya Sen, B Sai Praneeth and Prakash Padukone have all clinched bronze medals at the Championships.

Prannoy's campaign came to an end when he lost to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a close-fought semifinal. The third-ranked shuttler came from behind to defeat Prannoy by 18-21, 21-13 and 21-14 in a 76-minute battle.

Speaking to the media after the match, the Indian shuttler mentioned that the bronze medal means so much as he has been in the circuit for a long time now. He also shared his disappointment in not winning the gold.

“Personally, this bronze medal means a lot to me. I have been in the circuit for almost 12 years and you want to have these big medals in your hands. I am disappointed it’s not gold but bronze is a good starting point,” he said.

He also thanked his family and coach for their support throughout his career. He added that because of his family's support, he is able to play at a higher level.

"Thanks to all of them who have been working day and night with me so that I can play better and my entire family backing me from home,” he said.

HS Prannoy came into the final after winning his last two matches in three tight games. He defeated Loh in the Round of 16 by 21-18, 15-21 and 21-19. On Friday, he came from behind to defeat Viktor Axelsen by 13-21, 21-15 and 21-16. Prannoy admitted that it was not easy for him to play back-to-back 70-minute matches and his body gave in on Saturday.

“The legs weren’t in great shape but I was trying hard and not letting go easily. But credits to Kunalvut Vitidsarn", he said.

Badminton Association of India's General Secretary Sanjay Mishra congratulates HS Prannoy for his bronze medal

Indian officials and fans have congratulated HS Prannoy for his impressive run in the BWF Badminton Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Badminton Association of India's General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra, led the wishes for the 31-year-old from Kerala. He mentioned that winning against two top-ranked players in the same event is not an easy task.

“It has been a remarkable week for Prannoy. Defeating two former world champions is not an easy task. This Bronze medal is a testament to his hard work, dedication and perseverance" he said.

HS Prannoy has also helped India extend their record of winning at least one medal in the showpiece event since 2011. Sanjay Mishra also mentioned how the whole Federation is proud of the shuttlers for keeping the streak alive.

"We at the Badminton Association of India are very proud of our shuttlers as we have continued our medal winning streak at the BWF World Championships since 2011. I wish Prannoy more success at the upcoming competitions," he concluded.