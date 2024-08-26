"I'll be back stronger" - HS Prannoy shares why he has withdrawn from upcoming tournaments

HS Prannoy has been going through a tough phase in life. He didn't enjoy a good Paris Olympics 2024 campaign and had some injury issues that kept him from performing at his best. Moreover, he was recently diagnosed with chikungunya, which has now prevented him from participating in upcoming tournaments.

HS Prannoy wrote on social media today:

"Unfortunately, the battle with Chikungunya has taken a toll on my body, leaving me with persistent pains that make it impossible to compete at my best. After careful consideration with my team, I've decided to withdraw from some of the upcoming tournaments to focus on recovery. Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time. I’ll be back stronger."

The most common symptomn of chikungunya is joint pain along with rashes. The viral disease might also cause bone erosion or cartilage destruction, with body pain persisting for months or at times, years.

HS Prannoy was expected to participate in the Japan Open but will now take some time away from competitive action to recover.

HS Prannoy at the Paris Olympics 2024

HS Prannoy started his Paris Olympic campaign well. In his first match, in Group K, he defeated Fabian Roth from Germany 21-18, 21-12, showcasing dominance from his side. He then took on Vietnamese shuttler Le Duc Phat.

After going down 16-21 in the first game, the Indian athlete registered a mighty comeback to outwit the Vietnamese counterpart 21-11, 21-12 and solidified his place in the knockout rounds of the badminton men's singles event.

The round of 16 clash was a historic one as two Indian shuttlers crossed paths in the knockout rounds at the Olympic Games for the first time. Prannoy however, was outplayed by the brilliant Lakshya Sen, who defeated him 21-12, 21-6. Sen went on to play the bronze medal match but came back empty-handed after suffering a defeat.

