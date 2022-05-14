"I was praying that the pain doesn't get aggravated" - HS Prannoy after India vs Denmark Thomas Cup semi-final clash

India's HS Prannoy saved the best for the last as he came from behind to propel India to the Thomas Cup final for the first time on Friday. Riding on Prannoy's late-game heroics, India beat Denmark 3-2 in a pulsating semi-final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Prannoy beat world number 13 Rasmus Gemke 13-21, 21-9, 21-12 in the decider to help India surge into the final.

In the first game, Prannoy slipped and fell on the court while attempting a return, hurting his ankle. He took a medical time-out and after getting his ankle attended to, Prannoy put in a lion-hearted performance to steal Denmark's thunder.

Speaking to journalists in the mixed zone after the win, HS Prannoy said the thought of not giving up was enough motivation for him to give his best. He said:

"Mentally, there were a lot of things going on in my head. After the slip, it was hurting more than usual and I was not able to lunge properly and I was thinking what to do. In my mind, it was always coming that I should not give up, just try and see how it goes."

"I was praying that the pain doesn't get aggravated and it started to reduce towards the second game and by the third, I was feeling much better."

HS Prannoy sheds light on India's game plan

The semi-final boiled down to the fifth match and stretched to the final game of the tie, which underlined the fierce fight between the two teams. Being the oldest member of the squad, HS Prannoy rose to the occasion and delivered when it mattered the most.

Speaking about India's game plan in the crucial decider, HS Prannoy said the aim was to keep the pressure going to take the lead. He explained:

"The tactics which we used in the second and third game were very crucial. The strategy was to keep the pressure on and I knew if I come into the second half with a good lead, there is a big chance to get the game. And I just told myself to push these 11 points possible and the strategy worked."

The Indian badminton team will meet the 14-time champions Indonesia in the final on Sunday, May 15.

