"I am not really looking for the ranking right now" - Lakshya Sen confident on having good tournaments in Paris Olympics quest [Exclusive]

'If you play for 10-20 years the same thing. At times it can get boring.' This is what Lakshya Sen, in retrospect, said on his tough phase on the court after starting the year with two first-round exits in the Malaysia Open and India Open.

These two defeats added to his tally of seven straight first-round exits on the BWF World Tour. The concerns breezed in on how Lakshya could turn the tide after he lost to compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat at the India Open despite accounting for the first game.

Lakshya's long-time coach and former Indian shuttler Vimal Kumar told ESPN India that his protege is currently low on confidence, though the youngster said there isn't anything as such.

In April last year, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist opted for a break from the sport to focus on his physical as well as mental health. This was an immediate remedy taken after he slipped out of the top 20 in the BWF rankings. He attained a career-best ranking of No.6 in November 2022.

Does Lakshya, who has been playing badminton since the age of four, need to repeat that step? It should be kept in mind that this is an Olympics year and his current world ranking is 19. With just five months left for the prestigious, the 22-year-old needs to move into the top 16 to join senior man HS Prannoy as the second contender from the country for men's singles.

Nevertheless, Lakshya knows the importance of a break and should contemplate the same by skipping one of the least significant events in a jam-packed calendar in the build-up to Paris.

"It might not always have to be a break where you're not doing anything. At times there are breaks where you're doing active recovery. Where you're still working on your physical aspects or maybe playing a different sport," Lakshya told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview at the Prakash Padukone Academy in Bengaluru.

"For the time being, maybe going out there playing football or basketball. Or doing some kind of different activity. But still, your muscles are working and you're enjoying what you're doing," he added.

Lakshya Sen defeated China's Weng Hongyang 24-22, 21-15 at the Indonesia Masters last month to end his first-round losing streak. It was the same opponent who got the better of him in the Malaysia Open — the first tournament of the year.

"I think when I played that match it was a tough opponent. I had just played him in Malaysia. I was really well prepared for that match. Keeping the conditions in mind and the previous time I played," he said.

"I think it was a good relieving match for me. It gave me a lot of confidence to go into the next round as well. Where I could play much more freely after that," he added.

The Indian young gun opted to attend the prestigious All England Open, a tournament where he made it to the final in his breakthrough year of 2022. The choice of tournament was opted over Orlean Masters, where some called it a bold move as the Birmingham-based tournament is a Super 1000 event and the chance to boost rankings will be big if he finds a deep run.

"I think everyone would go. Whoever gets a chance they would not miss an All-England. Orleans is a smaller level tournament," said Lakshya.

Sen further stressed not taking the pressure of the rankings but rather looking for fresh air in terms of a great tournament in the line.

"I'm not really looking for the ranking right now. I know I can have good wins and consistently doing it is the main thing," said Lakshya.

"I think for me personally I'm looking for a good tournament run. Where I go deep into the tournaments. Despite not having a great year I think I've still got big wins in the last few tournaments. I think it's just a matter of being consistent and having the rhythm. And beating good players consistently in a tournament," he further explained.

"I look forward to playing in those tournaments" - Lakshya Sen on team events

Lakshya Sen has a penchant for team events. He runs rings around his opponent regardless of their superior rankings. In the Asian Games team final last year against China, Lakshya stunned World No.6 Shi Yuqi 22-20, 14-21, 21-18 to give his team an early advantage of 1-0, though India lost 2-3 and settled for silver.

A similar aggressor role was embodied by the boy from Almora in India's historic Thomas Cup win a couple of years ago. The Thomas Cup qualification is on the cards as the Indian team steps up at the Badminton Asian Team Championship in Malaysia (February 13-18). Speaking about his enamor for team events, the 22-year-old said:

"I think it motivates you more when there is a team around you, sitting right next to you, cheering. I think the Asian Games was an example where it was a big match, a big final. I love playing in those kinds of situations like the Thomas Cup or the All-England World Championship."

"I look forward to playing in those tournaments. I'm not saying that the other tournaments are less important, but I think you have that extra Josh and motivation."

Lakshya Sen has received constant support from Red Bull over the last few years. His alliance with the Austrian firm allows him the space to interact with prominent personalities from other sports.

"They are involved in the training aspect of it and for me it's the opportunity to work at the APC center where a lot of Red Bull athletes have been going there, including the best F1 drivers. I'm looking forward to going there in Salzburg. Their goal is to see me exceed at the highest level and I always have their support," Lakshya signed off.

Lakshya will be an integral member of the Indian team in the Asian Team Championship as they face China and Hong Kong in Group A.