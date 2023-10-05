In a thrilling quarterfinal match at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday, October 5, India's highest-ranked men's singles badminton player, H.S. Prannoy, saved three match points in the final set and won the match, assuring India of a medal.

Prannoy's quarterfinal victory and his impressive performance at the Asian Games have left fans ecstatic. Fans on social media went into a frenzy after the victory and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement after Prannoy’s quarterfinal match.

How Prannoy's quarterfinal clash panned out

Prannoy has been in great form over the last couple of years. He has defeated some of the world's highest-ranked badminton players, including world number 1 Victor Axelsen, at the recent BWF World Championships on Axelsen's home turf.

Indian fans were left worried when Prannoy had to sit out the men's team event final against China due to a back injury sustained earlier in the semifinal. Despite this, he turned up for the individual championships.

In the quarterfinal clash, Prannoy faced Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia. The Indian shuttler got off to a strong start, winning the first game 21-16. In the second game, Prannoy had two match points but was unable to convert them, ultimately losing the set 21-23 and taking the match to the decider.

In the final set of the match, Lee Zii Jia had three match points, and it seemed as though the momentum had swung in his favor. However, Prannoy showed incredible composure and fought back from the brink of defeat.

He not only saved those match points but also secured a stunning victory from there. Both players displayed badminton of the highest quality in a match that lasted 1 hour and 18 minutes.

H.S. Prannoy's remarkable victory in the quarterfinal of the Asian Games has assured India of a medal in the sport. He will play the semifinals on October 6.