India cricketer Murali Vijay starts new innings, becomes team owner in Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League

Indian cricketer Murali Vijay is set to start a new innings. The versatile Indian opener has spread his boundaries and is now the team owner of a badminton team playing in the Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League.

Murali Vijay, along with Vinith, now owns the Marina Dolphins team. The Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League will commence on April 30 in Chennai. Other teams competing in the Super League include Chennai Super Stars, Villupuram Falcon Fire, Kovai Kombans, Namakkal Kiladis, Trichy Blasters, Madurai Eagles and Tirupur Warriors.

Read: Sikki Reddy suffers abdominal muscle tear, to miss Asian Badminton Championship, Uber Cup

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, Murali Vijay said he was always fascinated by badminton and threw light on how he ended up owning a team.

"Cricket has always been my passion. It was during those days when we used to practice for the upcoming cricket matches, we used to find some time for badminton considering how good a sport it is for warmup. Little did I know that I’d step into a sport that fascinated me. A call from one of the officials at TNBA left me surprised because of two reasons: a cricketer stepping in as the team owner of a badminton team, and secondly I was excited beyond words to take it up without a second thought. Sports have always been an integral part of my life which opened up various opportunities in life. And that’s exactly the fuel that keeps me going, irrespective of the type of sport," he explained.

Murali Vijay keen to uplift badminton

As a team owner, Murali Vijay said he would be committed to improving the state of badminton by supporting aspiring badminton players, not just from Tamil Nadu but from other states as well.

"I am grateful for everything that has happened so far in my life, especially on the professional front. I am well aware of the fact that I’m playing a significant part in TNBSL and I look forward to lending a helping hand to aspiring and talented badminton players with the exposure, experience and support I have received so far. This vision is not limited to Tamil Nadu but it’s being planned and executed on a pan-India basis," Murali Vijay said.

Divulging details on his cricketing ambitions, Vijay did not deep-dive but chose to keep it on the tenter-hooks and said he was looking forward to something exciting coming up.

"I believe every day is a new chapter in my life and I look forward to the new and exciting things coming up. Sports has been and will be the fuel that leads me to go forward and it has been a remarkable journey so far. I am grateful for all that’s happened and I’m waiting eagerly to know what’s in store, with an open mind," he concluded.

Also read: Khelo India will help sports infrastructure grow in hinterlands, says Jharkhand badminton player Deyashi Kanjibillya

Edited by Rohit Mishra