India finish with 42 medals in Para-Badminton International 2023

India finished the Para-Badminton International 2023 with 42 medals, including 13 golds, 12 silvers, and 17 bronzes. The event was held from July 4 to 9 in Kampala, Uganda.

There were a total of 19 categories in the championship and a number of exciting matches took place over the last six days.

Premkumar Ezhil, Dinesh Rajaiah, Naveen Sivakumar, Abhijeet Sakhuja, Subhrajeet Maharana, Dev Rathi, Sanjeev Kumar, Amudha Saravanan, Palak Kohli, Thulasimathi Murugesan, and Alphia James were the seeded Indians in the tournament.

Among them, Premkumar Ezhil is ranked No.6 in the MD WH1-WH2 category. He started his campaign by defeating Kabuye Papias Bagara 21-12, 21-11, after which he defeated Yeh En-Chuan 21-10, 21-9.

Thereafter, he beat his countryman Basavaraju HS 21-6, 21-13. Overall, it was an impressive campaign for the Indian contingent in the tournament.

Medalists at the Para-Badminton International 2023

Gold medalists

Chandra in MS SL3, Naveen in MS SL4, Dev in MS SU5, Palak in WS SL4, Thulasimathi in WS SU5, Pallavi in WS WH1, Alphia in WS WH2, Chandra and Naveen in MD SL3-4, Nitesh and Thulasi in XD SL3 SU5 13, Latika and Amudha in WD SL3 SU5, Alphia and Ryu in XD WH1-2, Alphia and Pallavi in WD WH1-2, and Ravi and Vansh in MD SU5.

Silver medalists

Dev and Ibrahim in MD SU5, Abhijeet and Wojtek in MD SL3-4, Sanjeev in MS WH2, Rupadevi in WS WH1, Vansh in MS SU5, Latika in WS SU5, Palak and Naveen in XD SL3 SU5, Sanjeev and Motero in MD WH1-2, Manjunatha and Rupadevi in XD WH1-2, Koshika and Sanjana in WD SL3 SU5, Sanjana in WS SL3, Rupadevi and Shabana in WD WH1-2.

Bronze medalists

Ruchi in WS WH2, Premkumar in MS SL4, Amudha in WS SL3, Shabana in WS WH2, Manjunatha in MS WH2, Koshika in WS SU5, Dinesh in MS SL3, Manjunatha and Indudhara in MD WH1-2, Premkumar and Dinesh in MD SL3-4, Ruchi and Sarah in WD WH1-2, Kanak in WS SL4, Sunil and Rahul in MD SU5, Chandra and Tajada in XD SL3 SU5, Ravi and Sanjana in XD SL3 SU5, Sanjeev and Pallavi in XD WH1-2, Ruchi and Martyn in XD WH1-2, Prashant and Subhrajeet in MD SL3-4.

