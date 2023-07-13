India finish with 9 medals at World Deaf Youth Badminton Championships in Brazil

India finished with nine medals (four silver and five bronze) in the third edition of the World Deaf Youth Badminton Championships, which took place from July 10 to 12. The official Twitter handle of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) shared the news on Thursday, July 13.

Congratulating all the players, who won medals at the event, SAI wrote:

“Team won a total of 9 medals at the 3rd World Deaf Youth Badminton Championships, held in Brazil from 10th - 12th July, 2023.”

The tournament was staged by Para de Minas, a municipality town in Brazil. Aaditya in Girl's Singles, Piyush & Shreya in Mixed Doubles, Soumyadeep & Piyush in Men's Doubles and Jerlin & Aaditya in Women's Doubles won the silver medals.

Soumyadeep in Men's Singles, Jerlin in Women's Singles, Shreya in Women's Singles, Soumyadeep & Gauranshi in Mixed Doubles and Gauranshi & Shreya in Women's Doubles finished the event with bronze medals.

Soumyadeep and Shreya were the standout performers for India in the championship as they won three medals apiece. Gauranshi, Aaditya, Jerlin and Piyush were also impressive as they clinched two medals each.

After the tournament ended, all the 10 winners from India posed with their medals for a picture, which was also uploaded by SAI on social media platforms.

After a successful outing in the World Deaf Youth Badminton Championships, a few of these players would go on to participate in the World Deaf Badminton Championships, which is scheduled to take place from July 14 to 25.

