India to host BWF World Junior Championships 2025 in Guwahati

The National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati has been chosen to host next year's BWF World Junior Championships, the Badminton World Federation confirmed on Tuesday, April 30.

The decision was taken during the BWF Annual General Meet in Chengdu, which took place on the sidelines of the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup 2024.

India will host the BWF World Junior Championships for the second time. The 2025 edition of the competition will be played at the new state-of-the-art facility in Guwahati, which was inaugurated in August 2023.

The National Centre of Excellence has 14 badminton courts and a seating capacity of around 4000, allowing fans to turn up in huge numbers to watch the budding athletes in action.

“India’s production line of elite badminton talent is booming, and it is of great significance for the BWF to bring our World Juniors to India. BAI’s brand new National Centre of Excellence is a state-of-art facility for badminton and will be the perfect arena for our next generation talent to battle it out for team and individual glory,” BWF president Paul-Erik Hoyer said in a statement after Guwahati was confirmed as the host city.

“The allotment of the BWF World Juniors to Guwahati is a vindication of India’s growing reputation as a badminton powerhouse which can not only just produce champion players but also host mega international events. During the Guwahati Masters, BWF officials also had visited the National Centre of Excellence to check out the facilities and other arrangements,” said BAI secretary-general Sanjay Mishra, who was also present at the AGM.

Which events has the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati hosted?

The National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati has hosted two events since the facility's inauguration in August 2023.

The venue has hosted the BWF Super 100 competition and Guwahati Masters in December 2023.