India Open 2024: HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty through to semifinals

Quarterfinals day at the India Open brought with it two matches for badminton enthusiasts in the country, one featuring men's singles star HS Prannoy and the other featuring world number two Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Both Prannoy and the duo of Satwik-Chirag made it to the semifinals.

The men's singles fixture was first up, where HS Prannoy prepared to battle Wang Tzu Wei to make it to the final four. The game kicked off at an intense pace, with the Indian dictating every second. With his impeccable attack and unshakeable patience, Prannoy led his opponent 11-4 at the interval, before clinching the first set 21-11.

The second set, however, brought a complete turnaround. While both the players started on equal footing, it was Wei who was ahead at the mid-game interval. The Taiwanese held his own and fended off a minor comeback attempt from Prannoy to force a decider at 21-17.

The third game had all Indian fans on the edge of their seats, as for a moment it looked like Wang Tzu Wei would be getting the better of the eighth seed. However, Prannoy fought tooth and nail to close down an eight-point gap, claiming his semifinal spot at the India Open with a score of 21-18.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got done with their match without much of a fight. The second seeds were up against Danes Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen and demolished their foes.

Taking to the court for what was the last match of the day, the Indians clinched the win 21-7, 21-10, in a match that lasted less than 36 minutes.

India Open 2024: Results at the end of Day 4 (Indians Only)

Men's Singles

HS Prannoy (India) Wang Tzu Wei (Chinese Taipei) 21-11, 17-21, 21-18

Men's Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India) beat Kim Astrup/Anders Rasmussen (Denmark) 21-7, 21-10

Next at the India Open Super 750, HS Prannoy will take on China's sixth seed Shi Yi Qi with hopes to make it to his first finals of the year. Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will grapple with Malaysians Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Tik in their semifinal.