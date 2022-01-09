India Open: England team pulls out after Sean Vendy tests positive for COVID-19; Parupalli Kashyap injured

The BWF India Open badminton tournament has seen a couple of withdrawals due to injuries and Covid-19 cases.

Former Commonwealth Games champion shuttler Parupalli Kashyap said he was injured and would not participate in the India Open a few days earlier. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has now confirmed that the entire England badminton team will not be taking part in the tournament.

England's doubles specialist Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson tested positive for Covid-19 during a pre-departure test.

Vendy's men's doubles partner Ben Lane, too, confirmed the development on social media.

The BAI said there is no imminent Covid-19 threat to the India Open and the tournament will go on as per schedule. The organizers also confirmed that all players have undergone a COVID-19 test at the team hotel and all results have come out negative.

Kashyap pulls out of India Open due to injury

Indian badminton player Parupalli Kashyap said he will have to "reassess his training" after being ruled out for six weeks due to a calf muscle injury.

Kashyap sustained a grade one calf muscle pull during the All India Senior Ranking tournament in Hyderabad in December.

Kashyap has been troubled by frequent injuries and fitness issues ever since his Commonwealth Games gold in 2014. After enduring another tough year, the shuttler was looking for good outings at the two All India senior ranking tournaments in Chennai and Hyderabad.

The injury means Kashyap will not be able to participate in the three events in the country, starting with the India Open Super 500.

The India Open will be held at the iconic India Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi from January 11 to January 16.

