India Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponnappa among seven to test positive for COVID-19, withdraw from tournament

The BWF India Open was thrown into a conundrum when seven Indian players tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (13 January). The list of players included men's top seed Kidambi Srikanth and doubles international player Ashwini Ponnappa.

Apart from Srikanth and Ponnappa, Ritika Rahul Thaker, Treesa Jolly, Mithun Manjunath, Simran Aman Singhi and Khushi Gupta have also tested positive for the virus.

The players returned positive tests after regular RT-PCR testing on Tuesday. All the infected players have withdrawn from the tournament.

The Badminton World Federation, in a statement, confirmed the positive cases.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm that seven players have been withdrawn from the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19. The players returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday," the statement said.

India Open: No replacement for players

The doubles partners of the players who tested positive have also withdrawn from the badminton season opener. The players will not be replaced and their opponents will be given a walkover to the next round, as per the rules of the tournament.

"Doubles partners deemed close contact of the seven players have also been withdrawn from the tournament. The players will not be replaced in the main draw and their opponents will be given a walkover to the next round," the statement added.

Doubles players who have been forced to withdraw from the India Open are N Sikki Reddy, Kavya Gupta and Gayatri Gopichand.

Earlier, B Sai Praneeth and double specialists Manu Attri and Dhruv Rawat also tested positive for the Coronavirus before the tournament commenced.

The entire English badminton contingent had also withdrawn ahead of the Super 500 event. Their decision came after doubles specialist Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson contracted the virus.

The governing body added that COVID-19 testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines. Protocols, including daily RT-PCR tests and conducting the tournament behind closed doors, are being ensured.

This has been adopted keeping in mind the health and safety of all participants and stakeholders.

The second round of the tournament commences on Thursday.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra