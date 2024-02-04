India’s rising shuttler Arati Patil secures berth in Para-Badminton World Championships 2024

Much to the delight of the badminton fans, India’s rising shuttler, Arati Patil has made way to the BWF Para World Championship 2024. She has managed to secure her berth in the upcoming competition, scheduled to be held in Pattaya, Thailand from February 20-25, 2024.

It is worth mentioning that the Indian shuttler is currently sitting at the 13th position in the women’s singles SU5 world rankings. She first made headlines after bagging a mixed doubles silver medal at the 2017 Asian Youth Para Games. Besides, she has bagged seven bronze medals in women’s singles and doubles events at various international para-badminton competitions.

Notably, the Indian shuttler also took part in the 2019 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships. Ahead of the 2024 World Championships, Arati expressed her delight in achieving all the goals that she set for herself. She said:

“I’m thrilled to be qualified for the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024. With the financial burden lifted off my mind, it allows me to fully focus on my game. I am truly grateful for the remarkable support from Punit sir and the Punit Balan Group. The backing has opened doors to top-tier coaching, and advanced training facilities, which will help me to achieve all the goals I have set for myself."

It is worth mentioning that the PBG has provided financial support of INR 33 lakhs to Arati for the next three years, which has helped her prepare for the 2024 Paralympic Games.

BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024 begins on February 20

The upcoming BWF Para-Badminton World Championship 2024 is the final chance for the athletes to secure their qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games qualification. The tournament begins on February 20 and concludes on February 25.

As far as para-badminton events are concerned, The Indonesia Para Badminton International 2024 and Malaysia Para Badminton International 2024 have been added to the Para badminton calendar for this year.

As many as 13 events will take place this year for Para-Badminton. The qualification for the Parsis 2024, however, will only include events that will take place from January to March 2024.