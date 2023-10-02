Indian Badminton Asian Games 2023 Results Day 9: Kidambi Srikanth through to Round of 16, mixed day in doubles 

India had a mixed day in badminton on Monday, October in Asian Games 2023. Kidambi Srikanth looked in ominous touch after he defeated Vietnam’s Duc Phat Le in straight games in the Round of 64 match of the men’s singles. Srikanth won the match 21-10, 21-9 in 29 minutes.

In the first game, Srikanth took the initial lead after which he closed out the opening game in 13 minutes. The Indian ace shuttler seized the initiative right from the word go in the second game as well. Srikanth won the game in 13 minutes and booked a berth in the Round of 32.

On Tuesday, October 3, Srikanth will be up against Korea’s Yungyu Lee at the Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 2.

In the men’s doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised to the Round of 16. They defeated Hong Kong’s Chun Wai Lui and Hin Long Chow in straight games. It took only 34 minutes for Rankireddy and Shetty to win he match 21-11, 21-16.

The opening game was a rather one-sided affair in favour of the Indian duo. The second game, on the other hand, went down to the wire. At point tine time, Chow and Lui were leading 9-8, but the Indian duo held their nerve to make a comeback.

Prateekh, Crasto storm into Round of 16 in Asian Games 2023

Before, Srikanth, Rankireddy and Shetty came out, India had reasons to cheer for. Sai Pratheek Krishna Prasad and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the Round of 16 of the mixed doubles. The duo defeated Macao’s Weng Chi NG and Lok Chong Leong 21-18, 21-14 in 37 minutes.

India also had their fair share of disappointments on the day. Starting with, Sikki Reddy Nelakurthi and Rohan Kapoor retired from their mixed doubles with the scorecard reading 0-2 against them.

Dhruv Kapila and Arjun Madathil Ramachandran retired from their men’s doubles match against Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.