Indian badminton contingent departs for USA to participate in BWF World Junior Championships 2023

Indian badminton contingent is all set to take part in the BWF World Junior Championships 2023 after a triumphant journey in the training camp. This camp was organized by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) to hone individuals' skills and prepare them for their forthcoming endeavours.

Notably, the much-awaited World Junior Championships 2023 are slated to take place between September 25 and October 8. The Indian contingent has already left for the USA, where the tournament is ready to take place in Spokane, a city in eastern Washington.

The squad, under the guidance of Unnati Hooda and Ayush Shetty, took part in the training camp, which took place at Guwahati's National Center of Excellence. Notably, the camp began on September 1 and lasted for two days. It did not only help the athletes to train but also witnessed practice matches taking place for an extra dose of preparation.

The camp itself was a huge success and helped BAI determine its potential talent along with preparing the delegation for the Championships. The crew was trained under Park Tae-sang, Upendra Rana, Rinky Singh doubles coach Akshay Dewalkar and other coaches of the National Center of Excellence.

India's squad for World Junior Championships 2023

Now, the following Indian squad is all set to take part in the World Junior Championships 2023.

Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Team Event)

Boys' Singles: Nicholas Nathan Raj, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy, Ayush Shetty

Girls' Singles: Shriyanshi Valishetty, Tara Shah, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag

Boys' Doubles: Divyam Arora/Mayank Rana, Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer

Girls' Doubles: Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty, Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma

Mixed Doubles: Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar, Samarveer/Radhika Sharma

Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Individual Event)

Boys' Singles: Lokesh Reddy, Tushar Suveer, Ayush Shetty

Girls' Singles: Tara Shah, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag

Boys' Doubles: Divyam Arora/Mayank Rana, Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer

Girls' Doubles: Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty, Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma,

Mixed Doubles: Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar, Samarveer/Radhika Sharma,

It is pertinent to mention here that Team India is placed in Group D along with Germany, Brazil, the Cook Islands and the Dominican Republic. They will open their campaign versus the Cook Islands on September 25.

While the team event will be closed on the 30th of the month, October 2nd will mark the beginning of individual events, with the curtains set to fall on the 8th.