Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen soars to World Number 12 in BWF Rankings

The young Indian Badminton Prodigy, Lakshya Sen has clinched the 12th Spot in recent BWF Rankings. The Badminton Federation issued the latest rankings on Tuesday, July 11.

This giant leap in the BWF rankings from 19 to 12 came after Lakshya defeated China's Li Shi Feng. The win resulted in him clinching Canada Open 2023, a BWF 500 tournament. He defeated Feng in straight sets to win his first world tour title in 2023. Despite Sen starting the season on low, he proved his worth with a strong performance.

During early 2023, Lakshya dropped out of major tournaments such as the Malaysian Open and India Open. Before this, he was the World No. 10 but the poor performance eventually threw him to the 25th position. After this, he took a break to recover from his sub-standard form.

Slowly, he gained back his form and made a semi-final finish at the Thailand Open 2023. This welcomed him back into the top 20 in the Rankings. Now, the triumph at the Canadian Open 2023 has pushed him closer to breaking into the top 10.

Positions of other Indian shuttlers in updated BWF Rankings

Apart from Lakshya's rise, H.S.Prannoy remained the highest-ranked Indian Shutler in Men's Individual category. He is currently sitting at World No. 9. Srikanth Kidambi retains his position as World No. 20.

In Men's Doubles category, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remained India's highest-ranked pair at World No 3. In Women's Individual, PV Sindhu's semi-final finish at Canadian Open 2023 saw her more to World No. 12.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand sit at the 18th position in the Women's Doubles category. The pair of N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor sit at the World Rank of 35 in the Mixed doubles category.

Indian Badminton stars have more opportunities coming their way. As the US Open will be starting this week, while Korean Open in the next one. They will be looking for further gains in the BWF rankings.

