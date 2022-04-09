Indian challenge ends as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth lose in Korea Open semis

India’s challenge in the Korea Open badminton tournament ended with the defeats of PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth at the Palma Stadium in Suncheon on Saturday.

The penultimate day of the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament turned out to be a disappointing one for Indian badminton fans as both contenders bowed out.

Sindhu and Srikanth tried hard, but their efforts were not enough against their in-form and higher-ranked opponents.

Kidambi Srikanth lost to third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 19-21, 16-21 in a well-contested battle that lasted 50 minutes.

Fifth seed Srikanth failed to take advantage of a solid start and crashed to a second straight defeat against the reigning Asian Games champion.

The 24-year-old Indonesian defeated Srikanth 18-21, 21-7, 21-13 in the Swiss Open semi-final on March 26. World No. 8 Christie went on to beat another Indian HS Prannoy to clinch the title.

Kidambi Srikanth failed to utilize brilliant start against Jonatan Christie in Korea Open

Kidambi Srikanth had a chance to avenge his previous defeat on Saturday. The 29-year-old World No. 12 looked determined for revenge as he began on a rousing note.

Srikanth led 11-8 at the interval of the first game. However, he could not maintain tempo as Christie raised his level of play to claim the opening game 21-19.

Christie proved too strong for Srikanth as the match progressed. Srikanth was found lacking when it came to crucial points and lost the second game 16-21. It was Christie’s fifth win over Srikanth in their nine meetings.

PV Sindhu finds An Seyoung of Korea too hot to handle in Korea Open

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was expected to end her losing streak against An Seyoung. However, the home favorite continued her dominance over Sindhu to register a fluent 21-14, 21-17 win in the Korea Open women’s singles semis.

The match lasted 49 minutes. It was Sindhu’s fourth straight loss against the Korean star.

Second seed An Seyoung displayed her prime form from the start as she quickly raced to a 6-1 lead.

Sindhu did manage to counterattack with some smashes and took the score to 4-7. However, An Seyoung was at her best and swelled her lead further to 11-6 at the break.

Third seed Sindhu tried to keep up the pace with An Seyoung but was unable to get a breakthrough and lost the opening game 14-21.

World No. 7 Sindhu was off to a promising 3-0 start in the second game, giving hope of a comeback. However, world No. 4 An Seyoung had other ideas as she surged ahead to 5-3.

At one point in the second game, the scores tied at 9-9. However, An Seyoung was relentless in her retrievals and soon moved to a two-point advantage when Sindhu shot one into the net.

Double Olympic medalist Sindhu tried to engage her young opponent in long rallies, but slow courts did not allow her to implement her strategy well.

Sindhu lost the second game 17-21. An Seyoung will now meet sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the Sunday’s final.

Indian Results at Korea Open (Semi-finals)

Men’s singles

5-Kidambi Srikanth lost to 3-Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) 19-21, 16-21 (50 minutes)

Women’s singles

3-PV Sindhu lost to 2-An Seyoung (Korea) 14-21, 17-21 (49 minutes).

