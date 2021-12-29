Indian para-shuttler Sukant Kadam's goal is 2024 Paris Paralympics qualification

Indian shuttler Sukant Kadam, who won gold at the 4th National Para-Badminton Championships, is eyeing the 2024 Paris Paralympics qualification.

Indian para-badminton player Sukant Kadam defeated World No. 2 Tarun Dhillon to clinch a gold medal at the 4th National Para Badminton Championship in Bhubaneswar on Sunday (December 26).

The gold medal at the recently concluded nationals in Bhubaneswar was Sukant's second consecutive tournament where he clinched a gold medal. He finished on top at the Uganda International tournament.

While speaking about his form and winning streak, the 28-year-old stated that it is like a dream. Sukant further added that he wants to continue the winning momentum.

"The gold medal in Uganda was very special to me and then winning the national championship for the first time is a dream for me. It was one of my targets and I am very happy that I have achieved my goal. I hope this winning momentum continues," Sukant Kadam told ANI.

Earlier, while talking to the media, Sukant termed his victory "very special," as it was his first gold medal in the Nationals.

“This victory is very special to me as this is my first Gold in Nationals. This will boost me to work harder and prepare better for 2022. I have been working hard on my game and this victory is an indication that all my hard work is in the right way," said Sukant Kadam.

Sukant's Kadam's ultimate goal is 2024 Paris Paralympics:

2022 will be an action-packed year for athletes with Asian Games, World Championships and Commonwealth Games lined up.

Meanwhile, Sukant has set his sights on the Asian Games and World Championships. He will also compete in several other international tournaments.

However, Sukant's main target is to secure the 2024 Paris Paralympics berth as he missed the Tokyo Paralympics qualification by a narrow margin.

"My ultimate goal is Paris Paralympics as I had missed out on the Tokyo Games qualification by a small margin and I am going to make sure the same mistake won't happen again," said Sukant Kadam.

