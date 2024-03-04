Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth bids adieu to international badminton

Former World Championships bronze medallist shuttler B Sai Praneeth has bid goodbye to international badminton to focus on his coaching career. He took to his Instagram handle to announce his decision.

Praneeth won the Singapore Open and also represented India at the Tokyo Olympics during his successful career. The Hyderabad-born shuttler ended India's 36-year-old drought of a World Championships medal in 2019.

"With a mix of emotions, I pen down these words to bid farewell and announce my retirement from the sport that has been my lifeblood for over 24 years," Praneeth posted on his Instagram handle.

“Today, as I embark on a new chapter, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey that brought me here. Badminton, you have been my first love, my constant companion, shaping my character and giving purpose to my existence. The memories we’ve shared, the challenges we’ve overcome, will forever be etched in my heart,” he added.

Sai Praneeth to take up a coaching role

Sai Praneeth added that he will be beginning a new innings as a head coach of Triangle Badminton Academy in the USA in April 2024.

"I will be joining in April mid. I will be the head coach of the club, so I will be overseeing all the players there. Of course, once I am there, we will discuss elaborately about the role," he told PTI.

In his two-decade-long international career, Praneeth achieved a lot of laurels. Some of the best moments came from the Canada Open win in 2016, the Singapore Open Super Series win in 2017, the Thailand Open win in 2017, and the World Championships bronze medal in 2019.

Importantly, Praneeth achieved his career-best ranking of World No. 10 and secured a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. However, he couldn’t create a significant impact at the mega event, losing all the games to make a quick exit from the group stage.

Praneeth also extended warm wishes to his family members and close ones. He also thanked chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and his academy.

"To my family - my grandparents, parents, and my loving wife Swetha - your endless encouragement has been the bedrock of my success. Without your unwavering support, none of this would have been possible," said the 2010 world junior bronze medallist.

"A heartfelt thank you to Pullela Gopichand anna, the Gopichand Academy, and the entire coaching and support staff. I also thank my coaches from childhood Arif sir, and Govardhan sir,” he wrote.