Indian shuttler Rohan Thool crashes out in Spanish International Challenge tournament qualifiers

Teenage Indian shuttler Rohan Thool crashed out in the qualifiers for the Spanish International Challenge Badminton tournament which got underway at La Nucía, Spain on Wednesday.

In the men’s singles first round of qualification, Yohan Barbieri of France edged past Rohan Thool 21-18, 10-21, 21-12 in 44 minutes.

Rohan Thool was the lone Indian entrant in the four-day tournament. The Indian teenager was surprised by the 16-year-old talented Frenchman. Despite being three years younger than Rohan Thool, Yohan Barbieri looked quite mature in his game management.

Reigning Maharashtra Under-19 state boys singles champion Rohan Thool started well and was very much in control of the first game. However, Yohan Barbieri stepped up the pace later to eventually clinch the first game at 21-18.

Nineteen-year-old Rohan Thool found his rhythm in the second game. The Thane youngster displayed an array of powerful shots and thundering smashes to claim the second game quite easily at 21-10.

Rohan Thool's performance in the second game showed promise and many felt he would go on to win the match from there. However, Thool did not rise to the occasion and failed to turn up in the final game.

The proceedings in the third and deciding game were very much controlled by Yohan Barbieri. Yohan utilized his experience of playing on the European circuit to good effect by beating Thool comprehensively in the final game.

From 7-7, Yohan Barbieri reeled off five consecutive points to establish a strong lead and put Thool under a lot of duress. The teenage Indian star could not handle the pressure and lack of experience of playing in international tournaments reflected in his performance.

According to former Thane Badminton Academy officials, Rohan Thool has now shifted to Ireland to pursue his degree in pharmacy. He is planning to participate in some more European tournaments whenever he gets a chance to play.

At the Maharashtra Junior State Badminton Championship in Nagpur on July 8, 2019, Rohan Thool defeated his Thane Academy training partner Rahoul Kanne 21-18, 21-19 to bag his maiden state junior title. Before shifting to Ireland, Rohan Thool regularly played state- and national-level juniors as well as senior tournaments.

