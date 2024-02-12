Indian shuttlers dominate at the Sri Lanka International Challenge 2024

Indian shuttlers dominated proceedings at the Sri Lanka International Challenge 2024, held at the District Sports Complex in Galle, Sri Lanka from February 5-11.

The shuttlers, most of whom are upcoming players on the international circuit, played some brilliant badminton throughout the tournament and secured a remarkable total of nine medals including three golds, three silvers, and three bronzes. The Indian contingent claimed titles in three out of the five events, and fans also got to witness two all-Indian finals.

A closer look at the medalists from India at the Sri Lanka International Challenge 2024

Isharani Baruah emerged victorious in the women’s singles final, facing off against fellow Indian Rakshitha Ramraj. Despite an incredible fight in the first set, 16-year-old Ramraj saw Baruah edge forward in the first game, clinching it 22-20. The second set saw 20-year-old Baruah comfortably take the game 21-14, winning the match and gold medal with a final score of 22-20, 21-14.

The mixed doubles category witnessed another triumph for India as Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh dominated the match against Thailand’s Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Chasinee Korepap. The Indian duo secured a convincing victory in straight sets with a scoreline of 21-15, 21-13, continuing India’s dominance at the tournament.

Gulshan Kumar, who is ranked in the second position in India’s national rankings, faced off against fellow countryman Satish Kumar in the men’s singles final. Playing a very stable game with accurate strokes, Gulshan Kumar kept his composure and emerged victorious with a scoreline of 21-18, 21-17, adding another gold to India's medal tally.

The Panda sisters, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, who are currently ranked 53 in the world rankings, were up against a much lower-ranked pair from Thailand. Despite putting up a fight, the sisters from India had to settle for silver after they went down to Picamon Phatcharaphisutsin and Nannapas Sukklad, who are World No. 181, 12-21, 14-21. The Thai pair went on to win their first international title in Sri Lanka.

In the mixed doubles category, Mayank Rana and Jiya Rawat claimed the bronze medal after losing to fellow Indians Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh in the semifinals.

Similarly, Siddharth Pratap Singh also secured a bronze medal in the men's singles category. He put up a fight but went down against Kartikey Gulshan Kumar after a thrilling three-set semifinal match.

Mayank Rana's impressive performance at the Sri Lanka International Challenge 2024 extended to the men's doubles event, where he secured his second medal of the tournament. In the semifinal, he and his partner, Chayanit Joshi, went down to Malaysia’s Goonting B.J. and Fazriq M.M.R., ultimately going down in three games.