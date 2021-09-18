Saneeth Dayanand, Tasnim Mir sail into Alpes Junior International Badminton Series semis

Tasnim Mir and Saneeth Dayanand sailed into the semi-finals at the FZ Forza Alpes Junior International Series badminton tournament in Voiron, France on Saturday.

The three-day Under-19 international tournament is being organized by the Federation Francaise de Badminton under the auspices of the Badminton World Federation.

Top seed Tasnim Mir made light work of Lucie Amiguet of Switzerland in the women’s singles quarter-finals. Sixteen-year-old Tasnim outclassed Swiss girl Lucie Amiguet 21-6, 21-10 in 28 minutes to book her place in the last four.

Gujarat teenager Tasnim dominated from the word go and wrapped up the match in quick time. Junior national champion Tasnim displayed powerful smashes and perfect placements to oust the Swiss teenager.

Earlier in the day, teenage sensation Tasnim thrashed Louane Lacour of France 21-6, 21-10 in just 17 minutes. It was a cakewalk for Tasnim as she rolled over with the local girl in the second round.

Tasnim, who trains at the Assam Badminton Academy in Guwahati, will now clash with fourth seed Malya Hoareau of France for a spot in the final.

Saneeth Dayanand beats two French opponents to enter last four

Saneeth Dayanand got rid of two French opponents to sail into the men’s singles semi-finals. The Karnataka teenager started the day in style with shock fifth seed Yohan Barbieri of France 21-15, 21-9 in 24 minutes.

Later in the evening, Saneeth once again registered a straight-game win over the local boy to continue his winning run. 18-year-old Saneeth overpowered Matteo Justel of France 21-12, 21-18 in 26 minutes.

Tasnim Mir and Ayan Rashid upset in mixed doubles quarters

It was a disappointing day for Ayan Rashid. The Assam teenager had to bow out at both his events.

Top seed in the men’s singles, Ayan went down fighting against Loan Peillet of France 19-21, 15-21 in 38 minutes.

The top-seeded pair of Ayan Rashid and Tasnim Mir faced an early exit in the mixed doubles.

In the mixed doubles quarter-finals, Ayan and Tasnim were upset by unseeded French duo Tom Lalot Trescarte and Elsa Jacob 18-21, 19-21 in 32 minutes.

Indian Results

Women’s singles (pre-quarterfinal)

1-Tasnim Mir bt Louane Lacour (France) 21-6, 21-10 (17 minutes)

Quarter-final: 1-Tasnim Mir bt Lucie Amiguet (Switzerland) 21-6, 21-11 (22 minutes)

Men’s singles

(Pre-quarterfinals) Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga bt 5-Yohan Barbieri (France) 21-15, 21-9 (24 minutes)

1-Ayan Rashid lost to Loan Peillet (France) 19-21, 15-21 (38 minutes)

Quarter-finals: Saneeth Dayanand Shimoga bt Matteo Justel (France) 21-12, 21-18 (26 minutes)

Mixed doubles (quarter-finals)

1-Ayan Rashid-Tasnim Mir lost to Tom Lalot Trescarte-Elsa Jacob (France) 18-21, 19-21 (32 minutes).

